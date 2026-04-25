Capital One app and website down: Users report issues with online banking; 'I began panicking'

Users of the Capital One app and website reported issues with online banking on Friday amid a possible outage.

Downdetector reports

Capital One app and website down.(REUTERS)

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According to Downdetector, reports began coming in around 4 p.m., with most users flagging problems with mobile and online banking access. By 4:10 p.m., the platform had received more than 4,000 reports. Capital One has not yet responded to the outage reports.

One user expressed, "Omg i thought they closed my account."

Another reported, “I can’t see my checking or savings. Only my credit card. Anyone having any issues using your debit card? I haven’t tried yet.”

A third person wrote, "My account isn't showing my checking or saving accounts. Just my credit cards. I tried logging in both on my computer and in the app. I tried a different web browser and clearing my browsers cache. Nothing has fixed it. Currently sitting on hold to talk to someone about."

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{{^usCountry}} Another user reported, "I just got off the phone with an agent. He informed me that they are currently have a system outage that they are aware of and are working to get everything back online. They have no ETA for when it will be resolved." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another user reported, "I just got off the phone with an agent. He informed me that they are currently have a system outage that they are aware of and are working to get everything back online. They have no ETA for when it will be resolved." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Another added, "Both my online account and my app say I have no accounts! What the heck." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another added, "Both my online account and my app say I have no accounts! What the heck." {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan ...Read More Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit. Read Less

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