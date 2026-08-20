Carlisle Airport crash: Videos emerge after Pennsylvania State Police helicopter and small plane collide; watch

A helicopter with the Pennsylvania State Police and a small plane collided at the Carlisle Airport in Pennsylvania's Cumberland County on Wednesday afternoon. Videos showed tragic scenes at the sight of the crash as first responders attended to the scene.

Representational. (Unsplash)

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Carlisle Airport has been closed down amid the rescue operation after the crash.

Here's a video:

Photos and visuals published by local NBC affiliate WJAC showed the Pennsylvania State Police helicopter in debris after the crash. The report added, citing police scanner audio, that the Cumberland County coroner was sent to the scene, indicating that deaths have taken place. As of now, no details about the injuries have been officially revealed.

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Here's another video recorded close up showing a large number of emergency officials and first responders are at the scene of the crash. The debris from the crashed state police helicopter can be seen lying on the ground near the runway with its tail completely detached.

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FAA Reacts To Crash

The Federal Aviation Administration provided an update on Wednesday afternoon's incident. The FAA said that helicopter was a Bell 407 belonging to the Pennsylvania State Police. The small plane was a Cessna 150. The crash happened around 7:50pm EDT.

The FAA added that there were two people on board the Pennsylvania State Police helicopter. The number of flyers on the Cessna is unclear.

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Governor Josh Shapiro Reacts

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro reacted to the crash saying that he has been briefed about the incident. Shapiro added that he is heading to the airport as the rescue operations continue.

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"I've been briefed on the aircraft crash involving Pennsylvania State Police this evening in Carlisle and I am heading there now. Lori and I are praying hard and we ask all of our fellow Pennsylvanians to join us," Shapiro wrote on X.

Carlisle Airport mostly handles general aviation, private flyers, flight training, and occasional special events or military operations. There are no commercial flights operating from the airport.

This is a breaking news.