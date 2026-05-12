Carlos Lool GoFundMe: GF of South LA chef detained by ICE seeks community support, says family and businesses in trouble

A GoFundMe has been launched for Carlos Lool, the owner and chef of a popular South Los Angeles restaurant who has been taken into ICE custody. Lool is now facing deportation.

Carlos Lool GoFundMe: GF of South LA chef held by ICE seeks community support(GoFundMe)

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Jenna Lawrence, Lool's business partner and girlfriend, said that ICE agents followed them while picking up supplies for a catering event over the weekend, per ABC7.

"They yanked him out of the car. They had him on the floor. They yanked me back and pulled out their guns and then they took him,” she recalled.

Lool has a criminal conviction from Connecticut dating back about 30 years. He has served time for the crime. Lawrence claimed that the investigation began after a former employee reported the restaurant to authorities, claiming there was a gun inside the business, which is a violation of Lool's parole.

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{{^usCountry}} According to Lawrence, it was needed for protection. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Lawrence, it was needed for protection. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "We're in a tough neighborhood. We have been robbed. We constantly have people breaking windows and jumping over the fence,” she said. Carlos Lool GoFundMe {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "We're in a tough neighborhood. We have been robbed. We constantly have people breaking windows and jumping over the fence,” she said. Carlos Lool GoFundMe {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Larence started a GoFundMe for Look, saying their lives “changed in an instant” after the incident. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Larence started a GoFundMe for Look, saying their lives “changed in an instant” after the incident. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “While preparing for a catering event for our businesses, La Granja Rotisserie and Fuego Rotisserie, Carlos and I left to pick up needed supplies. We had no idea we were being followed by ICE agents. As soon as we stepped out of the car, Carlos was forcefully detained. Guns were drawn, he was aggressively taken, and I was physically held back as I tried to get to him. It was one of the most heartbreaking and traumatic moments of my life,” Lawrence wrote on the page. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “While preparing for a catering event for our businesses, La Granja Rotisserie and Fuego Rotisserie, Carlos and I left to pick up needed supplies. We had no idea we were being followed by ICE agents. As soon as we stepped out of the car, Carlos was forcefully detained. Guns were drawn, he was aggressively taken, and I was physically held back as I tried to get to him. It was one of the most heartbreaking and traumatic moments of my life,” Lawrence wrote on the page. {{/usCountry}}

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“Carlos is not the same man he was 30 years ago. Over the last three decades, he has dedicated his life to becoming a respected chef, mentor, business owner, father, and hardworking member of our community. He has spent years building businesses, creating jobs, mentoring young cooks, and pouring his heart into food and hospitality,” she added.

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Lawrence explained that Carlos’ detention and possible deportation threatens both his family and the “businesses and employees who depend on him every day.” “We are now facing overwhelming legal expenses, immigration fees, business hardships, and emergency costs while trying to fight for his future,” she explained.

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She added, “Carlos has spent years giving back through food, mentorship, and community. Now we are asking our community to stand beside him during the hardest moment of his life. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your support, compassion, and prayers.”

At the time of writing this article, $820 had been raised of the $8K goal.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

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