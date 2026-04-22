Carolina forest fire: Blaze reported near Redwolf Trail in South Carolina; scary visuals emerge
A fire was reported in Carolina Forest area near Redwolf Trail in South Carolina on Tuesday and scary visuals from the scene were shared by onlookers.
A fire was reported in Carolina Forest area near Redwolf Trail in South Carolina on Tuesday. Horry County Fire Rescue wrote “At 2:37 p.m., Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to the area of North Shore Drive and Red Wolf Trail for a reported woods fire. This is an active incident, as crews work to fully contain this fire, estimated at approximately seven acres in size at this time.”
They added “The South Carolina Forestry Commission and Horry County Police Department are assisting. People may see smoke and firefighter response in the area for an extended duration.”
Local news channel WMBF's Chief Meteorologist Jamie Arnold wrote on Facebook “This does not look good. A new wildfire as broken out near The Farm in Carolina Forest near Redwolf Trace [Trail].”
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The fire is estimated to be at 7 acres as per the report. “The smoke plume is large and very active on skycam and also now visible on radar,” he added.{{/usCountry}}
The fire is estimated to be at 7 acres as per the report. “The smoke plume is large and very active on skycam and also now visible on radar,” he added.{{/usCountry}}
A WPDE reporter wrote “A wildfire has broken out on Redwolf Trail behind Lowes Food store in Carolina Forest.” The journalist shared a video of the blaze as did many others.
Carolina forest fire: Scary visuals emerge{{/usCountry}}
A WPDE reporter wrote “A wildfire has broken out on Redwolf Trail behind Lowes Food store in Carolina Forest.” The journalist shared a video of the blaze as did many others.
Carolina forest fire: Scary visuals emerge{{/usCountry}}
The WPDE reporter put up a video. Smoke could be seen from a distance from a vehicle on the highway.{{/usCountry}}
The WPDE reporter put up a video. Smoke could be seen from a distance from a vehicle on the highway.{{/usCountry}}
A local scanner page also wrote “Something on fire in carolina forest by the lowes foods,” and shared a photo.
“It is the woods behind reserve Apartments,” one person wrote, sharing a photo with firefighters on scene.
“This is what we wanted to avoid,” another meteorologist wrote. A person shared another photo showing smoke rising to the sky.
A map of where the fire broke out was also shared. A meteorologist with a local channel wrote “Here's the location of the fire (called the Horry Redwolf Tr Fire) in Carolina Forest. Firefighters are currently assessing the size of the fire and protecting structures. Right now, it's estimated to be 7 acres.”
On X, a person shared a video and wrote “A new fire has developed near Redwolf Trail in Carolina Forest. Let’s hope fire officials can get a handle on this quickly.”
Meanwhile, one person wrote in comments “I was praying that we weren’t gonna have any wildfires. Hope they get it contained soon.” Another shared a photo from River Oaks.
Another set of photos were shared with the person writing “Here’s photos of the ongoing wildfire in Carolina Forest."
They added that the fire is reportedly closer to Black Creek than The Farm.”