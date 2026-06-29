Castro Valley fire update: Smoke spreads to Hayward as Alameda County firefighters battle blaze

Dark gray smoke was seen rising east of Redwood Road in Castro Valley, reportedly near Castro Valley Boulevard, according to several posts circulating on social media.
Firefighters respond to Castro Valley fire
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Fire crews are working to contain a major residential fire in Castro Valley that broke out at a home on Queen Street on Saturday afternoon.
When did the fire break?
According to NBC Bay Area, the blaze was reported shortly before 4:15 p.m. Authorities said the fire posed a threat to neighboring properties, prompting officials to escalate the response and call a three-alarm fire as firefighters battled to prevent the flames from spreading.
Scary footage surfaces on social media
One Facebook user shared multiple photos appearing to show the scene and wrote, “Structure fire currently taking place on I believe Queen in Castro Valley. I'd avoid Grove. Smells like fireworks.”
Another Facebook user later reported that crews from the Alameda County Fire Department had responded to a confirmed two-alarm structure fire on Queen Street.
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.