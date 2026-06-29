Castro Valley fire update: Smoke spreads to Hayward as Alameda County firefighters battle blaze

Dark gray smoke was seen rising east of Redwood Road in Castro Valley, reportedly near Castro Valley Boulevard, according to several posts circulating on social media.

Firefighters respond to Castro Valley fire

Dark gray smoke was seen rising east of Redwood Road in Castro Valley, reportedly near Castro Valley Boulevard. (Representative image) (Unsplash)

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Fire crews are working to contain a major residential fire in Castro Valley that broke out at a home on Queen Street on Saturday afternoon.

When did the fire break?

According to NBC Bay Area, the blaze was reported shortly before 4:15 p.m. Authorities said the fire posed a threat to neighboring properties, prompting officials to escalate the response and call a three-alarm fire as firefighters battled to prevent the flames from spreading.

Scary footage surfaces on social media

One Facebook user shared multiple photos appearing to show the scene and wrote, “Structure fire currently taking place on I believe Queen in Castro Valley. I'd avoid Grove. Smells like fireworks.”

Another Facebook user later reported that crews from the Alameda County Fire Department had responded to a confirmed two-alarm structure fire on Queen Street.

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The user also urged residents and motorists to steer clear of the area, writing, "Avoid the area if possible."

This story is being updated.