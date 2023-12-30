close_game
News / World News / Us News / CDC map shows COVID-19 hotspots in US states as mask becomes mandatory

CDC map shows COVID-19 hotspots in US states as mask becomes mandatory

ByPrapti Upadhayay
Dec 30, 2023 09:00 PM IST

COVID-19 cases surge in US regions, CDC map reveals worst-affected areas.

As COVID-19 cases surge in various U.S. regions, a map sourced from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) sheds light on the worst-affected areas. With hospital authorities recommending mask mandates, here's what you need to know:

Hotspots on the map:

The Midwest and Northeast are witnessing a notable rise in COVID-19 infections, prompting concerns. The CDC's map highlights areas with alarming case numbers, urging vigilance.

Return of mask mandates:

Hospitals in California, Illinois, Massachusetts, New York, and Washington D.C. are re-implementing mask mandates as the flu season heightens respiratory illness risks. The move aims to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Trouble in 'Region Seven':

'Region Seven,' comprising Iowa, Missouri, Kansas, and Nebraska, tops the list with 18.3% positive COVID-19 tests in the week leading up to December 23. This region saw a slight uptick of 0.1% in positivity.

Concerns in 'Region Five':

Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, and Wisconsin form 'Region Five,' where positivity rates slightly decreased by 0.1%, but a significant 14.8% of tests returned positive results.

Hospital mandates in action:

Healthcare systems like Mass General Brigham in Massachusetts are enforcing mask mandates for staff in direct patient contact until COVID-19 rates subside. Similar measures are in place at MedStar National Rehabilitation Hospital in Washington D.C. and NYC Health + Hospitals.

State-level advisories:

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) has advised healthcare facilities to intensify mitigation efforts. Yolo County, California, recommends mask use in crowded indoor spaces due to elevated COVID-19 and respiratory virus levels.

CDC's hospital admissions map:

Another CDC map displays high rates of hospital admissions from Idaho to New England, reaching as far south as Texas. Approximately 7.36% of the U.S. exhibits high levels of hospital admissions per 100,000 people.

Some challenges arise in assessing hospitalizations due to low populations in certain areas. For instance, Lemhi County, Idaho, has a small population, but the CDC considers it to have a high rate of COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 people.

New Delhi
Saturday, December 30, 2023
