Chad Allen Rodriguez: 5 things to know as Texas teacher arrested for sex with student in classroom

A high school Texas educator was caught for purportedly engaging in sexual relations with a student inside his classroom. Another student saw them engaged in an illicit activity, as reported by authorities.

Chad Allen Rodriguez: Charges against Texas teacher

Chad Allen Rodriguez, a 38-year-old physics and astronomy instructor in Texas, is facing a potential sentence of up to 20 years in prison after being charged on Saturday with a second-degree felony for sexual conduct with a 17-year-old female student. The educator, who also serves as a football and track coach at John Jay High School in San Antonio, allegedly began to flirt with the girl after their initial meeting last October, according to WOAI. They subsequently began exchanging explicit videos and images through sexting — and convening in the teacher's classroom for sexual encounters, as per authorities. These immoral meetings were uncovered last Thursday when another student noticed them alone in the classroom, according to court documents, which did not specify what the other student observed to raise concerns. However, after being seen, the girl exited the room — and proceeded to inform the police about her sexual encounters with the teacher, as stated in the court records.

A Texas teacher was suspended after being accused of having sexual relations with a student in class. Witnessed by another student(Pixabay)

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Rodriguez was placed on leave from the school where he had been employed for a decade, according to the district, which stated it was “fully cooperating with law enforcement.”

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"Our priority remains the safety and well-being of our students, and we are committed to maintaining a secure, supportive environment during this time," district spokesperson Barry Perez said in a statement.

Rodriguez faced charges for engaging in an inappropriate relationship with a student, classified as a second-degree felony. The legal age of consent in Texas is 17.

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{{^usCountry}} He is presently detained at the Bexar County jail, where his bail has been established at $50,000. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He is presently detained at the Bexar County jail, where his bail has been established at $50,000. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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