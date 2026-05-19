Chain placed at end of Nancy Guthrie’s driveway? New photos spark buzz, ‘There are more questions…’

Photos surfacing on X claim that a chain has been placed at the end of Nancy Guthrie’s driveway. This has sparked speculation amid the search for Savannah Guthrie’s missing 84-year-old mother.

An aerial view shows the home of Nancy Guthrie, the missing mother of "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, on Friday, March 6, 2026, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rebecca Noble)(AP)

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“A chain has now reportedly been placed at the end of Nancy Guthrie’s driveway — immediately raising questions among those closely following the case,” an X post says. “Coincidence? Security? Investigation-related? At this stage, there are more questions than answers.”

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{{^usCountry}} Another post with a photo of the chain reads, “Chains can now be seen surrounding the property as public attention around the case continues to grow. Investigators have still not announced major answers or updates in the disappearance of the 84-year-old woman.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another post with a photo of the chain reads, “Chains can now be seen surrounding the property as public attention around the case continues to grow. Investigators have still not announced major answers or updates in the disappearance of the 84-year-old woman.” {{/usCountry}}

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It is unclear why the chain has been placed, as seen in photos.

Latest update on the Nancy Guthrie case

No suspects have been identified even months after Nancy’s disappearance. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has reportedly said while providing a DNA analysis on the case that information on whose blood was found on the missing woman’s property could soon be revealed. Nanos told People that the Forensics Department, particularly those working on the DNA analysis, are getting closer to identifying whose blood was found.

Read More | Nancy Guthrie’s neighbor claims she saw ‘strange man’ days before disappearance, ‘Hunched over, in street clothing…'

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“I know we have DNA that is unknown, who the contributor or depositor is, but I think they're getting closer to finding out who that was,” he said.

Nanos also pushed back on claims that the Guthrie case has become a “cold case.” He suggested that it could only become a cold case after the labs tell them that they could not ID the blood evidence.

“When the labs tell us, 'Hey, there's nothing else we can do,' well, then maybe we've got a problem... we've got a cold case... but right now, the labs aren't telling us that,” he said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

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