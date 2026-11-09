Charlie Kirk's old post condemning attack on Dave Chappelle resurfaces after comedian jokes TPUSA founder's murder made him ‘feel better’

Charlie Kirk’s old X post condemning an attack on Dave Chappelle has resurfaced after the comedian joked about his murder on stage. A clip of Dave’s recent comment has surfaced on social media, sparking criticism, including by Elon Musk, Benny Johnson, and Charlie’s widow, Erika Kirk.

Charlie Kirk's old post condemning attack on Dave Chappelle has resurfaced (Photo by Kent Nishimura / AFP, REUTERS/David Ryder/File Photo )

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Dave made the comment at a show at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Saturday, November 7.

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“Ever since that guy Charlie Kirk got murdered and I shouldn’t say this publicly, but I feel better,” he said as the audience laughed.

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Charlie Kirk’s old post resurfaces

Johnson and others highlighted that Charlie has previously condemned an attack on Dave by an armed man on stage. The comedian was attacked on May 3, 2022, while performing at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles during the Netflix Is A Joke comedy festival.

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{{^usCountry}} Los Angeles County prosecutors later decided not to charge the suspect, Isaiah Lee, with felonies. However, he still faced some misdemeanors. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Los Angeles County prosecutors later decided not to charge the suspect, Isaiah Lee, with felonies. However, he still faced some misdemeanors. {{/usCountry}}

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At the time, Charlie said in a post on X, “By refusing to charge the armed maniac who attacked Dave Chappelle on stage, George Gascon is sending a clear message that public acts of political violence are justifiable—and even encouraged—against anyone who dares speak out against The Regime. It’s Sinister & Un-American.”

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Johnson highlighted Charlie’s old post, saying, “When Dave Chappelle was attacked on stage, Charlie stood up for him. After Charlie was murdered in an act of political violence himself, Chappelle is joking about it.”

Libs of TikTok also brought attention to Charlie’s reaction after the attack on Dave, and the comedian’s comment on Charlie’s murder.

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Meanwhile, Erika hit out at Dave without naming him, writing in an X post that it is “beyond disgusting” to see comedians and others “laugh about political assassination as though it’s entertainment and the destruction of a human life is a punchline”.

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Also Read | Tyler Robinson seen grinning in court ‘just feet away from Erika Kirk’ as hearing begins | Video

“My husband, Charlie Kirk, was killed in an act of political violence, something our two children and I will live with every day for the rest of our live,” wrote Erika. “A culture that laughs at assassination is one of profound moral decay. It threatens the very foundation of our country and the principles that hold our democracy together.”

She added, “You do not have to agree with someone’s politics to recognize the value of their life. This should not be so hard. Political violence must never be something this country tolerates, excuses, or celebrates.”

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Charlie, 31, was allegedly shot dead by Tyler Robinson on September 10, 2025, during an appearance at a campus event in Utah. The shooting happened around 12:20 pm local time during a student Q&A at UVU in Orem.