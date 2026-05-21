ChatGPT down: How to fix steam error message amid massive outage? OpenAI responds

ChatGPT was down for thousands of users, with many complaining about a 'steam error message' while trying to load chats or generate responses. Downdetector, a platform that tracks and reports about online outages, showed over 1000 reports at the time of writing this story.

ChatGPT was down on Thursday(Bloomberg)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Is chatgpt down or is it just me 😭. I cant code without ai now 😭” one user wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Chatgpt is down?” another one asked.

What is the ‘steam error’ message?

Several users say they are seeing messages such as:

“Something went wrong”

“Error in message stream”

“Unable to load conversation”

Blank chat windows or endlessly loading screens

The “stream” or “steam” wording generally refers to a temporary issue with how responses are being delivered from OpenAI’s servers to the app or browser.

How to check if ChatGPT is down

Users can check OpenAI’s official server status page here:

OpenAI Status Page

That page usually lists:

Major outages

Elevated error rates

Login problems

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Slow response times How to fix ChatGPT errors right now {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Slow response times How to fix ChatGPT errors right now {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} If ChatGPT is not fully down globally, these quick fixes may help: Refresh the page {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} If ChatGPT is not fully down globally, these quick fixes may help: Refresh the page {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A simple reload often reconnects the chat stream. Log out and back in {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A simple reload often reconnects the chat stream. Log out and back in {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Session errors sometimes trigger loading failures. Clear browser cache {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Session errors sometimes trigger loading failures. Clear browser cache {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Corrupted cookies or cached data can prevent chats from loading correctly. Switch browsers or devices {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Corrupted cookies or cached data can prevent chats from loading correctly. Switch browsers or devices {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Try: Chrome, Edge, Safari, Mobile app Disable VPN temporarily {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Try: Chrome, Edge, Safari, Mobile app Disable VPN temporarily {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Some VPN connections can interfere with ChatGPT servers. Check internet stability {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Some VPN connections can interfere with ChatGPT servers. Check internet stability {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Weak or unstable internet connections can cause “message stream” errors. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Weak or unstable internet connections can cause “message stream” errors. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Try again after a few minutes {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Try again after a few minutes {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} During heavy traffic or outages, OpenAI sometimes rate-limits requests temporarily. OpenAI responds {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During heavy traffic or outages, OpenAI sometimes rate-limits requests temporarily. OpenAI responds {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} OpenAI acknowledged the outage on its server page. “We have identified that users are experiencing elevated errors for the impacted services. We are working on implementing a mitigation,” the latest message read. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} OpenAI acknowledged the outage on its server page. “We have identified that users are experiencing elevated errors for the impacted services. We are working on implementing a mitigation,” the latest message read. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON