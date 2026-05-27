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Cheyenne fire: Massive blaze in Wyoming city; check road closures as scary visuals emerge

A massive structure fire in Cheyenne, Wyoming prompted a huge response from authorities on Tuesday.

Updated on: May 27, 2026 04:09 am IST
By Shuvrajit Das Biswas
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A massive structure fire in Cheyenne, Wyoming prompted a huge response from authorities on Tuesday. “Cheyenne Fire Rescue is currently responding to a structure fire at 2025 East Carlson Street,” the Cheyenne Police Department said in a statement on Facebook.

A structure fire prompted road closures in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on Tuesday.(Facebook/Cheyenne Police Department)

They noted that Converse Avenue was closed between Dell Range Boulevard and Storey Boulevard. “Please avoid the area while crews work to contain the fire. Updates will be provided as they become available,” the statement further read.

They also shared a photo showing the under-construction structure engulfed in flames.

A video was also shared where vehicles with sirens blaring could be heard in the vicinity of the fire. Meanwhile, a thick column of smoke could be seen rising up to the air.

On X, a person sharing visuals of the fire in Cheyenne claimed that it might have started from an explosion. However, there's no official confirmation of the same.

“Massive fire from possible explosion in Cheyenne, Wyoming on new apartment complex still under construction. High Wyoming winds are creating a very dangerous situation near popular Dell Range Blvd,” they wrote, sharing a photo and video.

Yet another shared a photo where only smoke could be seen from afar. “My kiddo sent this to me looking at the fire that is near Converse and Carlson in Cheyenne. Very sad situation,” the person shared.

Yet another person shared a set of visuals, of the fire and traffic likely caused due to the firefighting efforts.

“Big fire in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Thankfully they're new apartments under construction. Hopefully the worker are ok,” they wrote.

Cheyenne fire: Reactions pour in

Several people reacted to the news of the structure in Cheyenne being on fire.

“The only good thing is this is the structure that was still under construction so no one is going to lose their home,” one commented on the police department's post. Another added “May God watch over all the first Responders and if this is an occupied building I pray for all involved.”

Yet another blamed constructions, saying “People done realize how bad new construction is... tinderbox waiting to go up.” However, no official accounts have blamed the building's construction for the blaze in Cheyenne today.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shuvrajit Das Biswas

Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.

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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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