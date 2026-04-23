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Chicago City Hall ‘scandal’: Who is ex-COO Paul Goodrich? Row over son's internship explained

A report links ex-Chicago COO Paul Goodrich to using his role to get his son an internship and push $10M to contractor EKI-Digital, per in-house watchdog.

Updated on: Apr 23, 2026 01:02 am IST
By Shamik Banerjee
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The Democratic administration of the city of Chicago has been hit with a fresh controversy after a Chicago Sun-Times report flagged a number of allegations against former Chicago City Hall COO Paul Goodrich.

Former Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot attends a public memorial service of Reverend Jesse Jackson.(REUTERS)

On Wednesday, the Sun-Times followed-up on an earlier report on a claim made by the City Hall’s in-house watchdog, Inspector General Deborah Witzburg. The earlier report noted a "senior mayoral aide" from Mayor Lori Lightfoot's administration used their city title to get their son an internship with a contractor of the City Hall. The report further alleged that the official tried to secure nearly $10 million in payments to the contractor.

In Wednesday's report, the Chicago Sun-Times noted that the official in question is ex-City Hall COO Paul Goodrich and the firm in question is EKI-Digital: a contractor with the City of Chicago since the 2000s.

As the Chicago City Hall COO, Paul Goodrich started in June 2021 under Mayor Lightfoot and his tenure ended with Lightfoot's.

What The New Report Reveals

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shamik Banerjee

Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.

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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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