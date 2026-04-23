D4vd update: What caused Celeste Rivas Hernandez’s death? Autopsy details revealed

The cause of death of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez has been made public days after singer D4vd was charged in connection with her killing. According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office, the teen died from “multiple penetrating injuries caused by object(s),” with her manner of death ruled a homicide. A picture of Celeste Rivas Hernandez in the front trunk of a Tesla registered to musician known professionally as d4vd, is displayed on the day of a press conference following the arrest of the 21-year-old singer, in Los Angeles, California, April 20, 2026. (REUTERS)

The report further detailed that she suffered “two penetrating wounds in the torso” along with “bilateral dismemberment of upper and lower extremities and multiple additional skin defects.”

Officials said the findings were finalized in December 2025 but had been sealed during the investigation.

Toxicology findings The toxicology report showed that Rivas had alcohol in her system and tested “presumptive positive” for substances including benzodiazepines, methamphetamines and MDMA during initial screening.

Authorities noted that additional testing is required to confirm these findings.

A second screening produced inconclusive results for certain substances due to interfering factors, while others were not detected.

Also Read: D4vd update: Alleged chats, photos link singer to Celeste Rivas years before murder

Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Odey Ukpo said: “After several months, I am grateful this information can now be released, not only to the public, but also to the grieving family enduring loss.” He added that it was “unfathomable they have had to wait this long to learn what happened to their daughter.”

Investigation timeline Prosecutors allege that Rivas was killed on April 23, 2025. Her dismembered remains were discovered months later, on September 8, 2025, inside the trunk of a Tesla registered to D4vd at a Hollywood tow yard, after reports of a foul odor.

According to officials, the remains were found in two separate bags.

Rivas, who was from Lake Elsinore, California, had been reported missing prior to the discovery.

Also Read: Singer D4vd pleads not guilty to murder in death of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez

Charges, motive and court proceedings D4vd, whose legal name is David Anthony Burke, was arrested on April 16 and has been charged with murder, continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 and unlawful mutilation of human remains.

He pleaded not guilty on April 20 and is being held without bail.

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman alleged that Burke killed the teen to prevent her from exposing an illegal sexual relationship that was already under investigation. Prosecutors claim she had threatened to reveal the relationship and damage his career.

If convicted, Burke could face life in prison without parole or the death penalty, though a decision on capital punishment has not yet been made.

His attorneys have denied the allegations, stating he “was not the cause” of her death and that they intend to “vigorously defend” him.

The case remains ongoing.