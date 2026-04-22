D4vd update: Alleged chats, photos link singer to Celeste Rivas years before murder

Speculation around the pair’s connection intensified in the following years. A leaked song attributed to D4vd reportedly references a girl named “Celeste,” adding to online theories about their relationship.

While these images have not been authenticated by officials, they are being cited as possible early signs of communication.

Unverified screenshots circulating online, shared by internet users and fans, appear to show the artist interacting with a user believed to be Celeste in a fan chatroom. In one alleged exchange, he wrote, “Celeste in here??,” followed by a reply from a user saying, “HI DAVID BARKKK.”

Prosecutors believe that Celeste Rivas may have first come into contact with singer D4vd as early as 2022, when she was around 12 years old, according to a report by the New York Post.

By 2024, conversations on platforms such as Discord suggested the singer may have been involved with a 13-year-old. None of these claims have been independently verified.

Separately, two Reddit users alleged that the artist had been dating a middle-school student, but did not provide supporting evidence.

Also Read: D4vd update: Big 'death penalty' decision coming; ‘financial gain’ motive behind Celste Rivas murder

Family accounts At home in Lake Elsinore, Celeste reportedly spoke about having a boyfriend named “David,” her mother told TMZ last September. She also allegedly returned with a tattoo resembling the singer’s.

During 2024, her family reported her missing three times, according to information shared by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office with the Los Angeles Times.

An undated photo circulating online is said to show D4vd near her neighborhood, though authorities have not confirmed its authenticity.

Photos and posts Additional visuals shared online appear to show the singer with a girl resembling Celeste in various settings, including a livestream, arcade, concert backstage, and a private party.

Also Read: D4vd case update: Key gap in Blair Berk's legal experience could go against singer, report reveals

One image allegedly shows D4vd standing next to someone wearing Hello Kitty-themed footwear, matching details from a missing persons notice. Another post referenced a “hello kitty girl” he claimed to have met in 2021, which would place the girl at around 11 or 12 years old at the time.

Investigation ongoing Authorities have not publicly confirmed the authenticity of the screenshots, photos, or online claims. Officials have only stated that Celeste’s body was found in D4vd’s car at a Hollywood tow yard.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the digital trail, prosecutors maintain their central allegation that the singer formed a relationship with a minor that ultimately turned fatal.

The case remains under investigation.