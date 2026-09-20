Chicago shooting reports: Rapper Whodi dead, teen wounded in South Shore? What we know as shocking details emerge

A Chicago rapper was reportedly killed a 15-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting in the South Shore neighborhood late Saturday night, according to X post from Chitown Crime Chasers. The shooting happened near East 71st Street and South Jeffery Boulevard.

A Chicago rapper was reportedly killed a 15-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting in the South Shore neighborhood late Saturday night (Unsplash)

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Investigators are reportedly searching for an unidentified suspect.

According to a social media report, Chicago police responded around 10:38 pm after receiving reports of two people being shot. Authorities found a 42-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the hip. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

The victim was identified in social media posts as Chicago rapper Whodi, associated with the Paxtown 071 group. Police have not released an official statement confirming the victim’s identity.

A 15-year-old boy was also shot in the arm. He was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital and was reported to be in good condition, according to preliminary information from the X post.

Both victims were reportedly standing on a sidewalk when an unknown offender fired shots before fleeing the area. No suspect has been taken into custody.

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“Last big factor from paxtown”

{{^usCountry}} Whodi was known within Chicago’s rap scene, particularly through connections to the Paxtown 071 movement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Whodi was known within Chicago’s rap scene, particularly through connections to the Paxtown 071 movement. {{/usCountry}}

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A user on Reddit commented on the reports of Whodi being shot and wrote, “Damn Whodi the one got head tapped on 71st Jeffrey? Been a crazy week for rappers.”

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Another user on Reddit wrote, “Huge score if he dies… Last big factor from PaxTown.”

One X user commented under the report by Chitown Crime Chasers and wrote, “Paxtown is done. That was the last known member.”

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However, HT.com couldn't independently verify whether the 42-year-old victim shot on 71st and Jeffery was Whodi or not.

Also read: What happened to BloodHound Q50? Chicago drill rapper reportedly killed in Fuller Park gas station ambush

The shooting happened a week after BloodHound Q50 was shot

The killing adds another name to the growing list of Chicago artists affected by gun violence. Earlier this week, Bloodhound Q50 of the Chicago drill rap scene was also shot and killed.

The rapper, whose actual name is Mikquale Cooper, was in a car outside a BP gas station at 4248 S. Wentworth Ave. shortly before 4 am on September 13, when two cars drew up and several people from each started firing, according to police.

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According to CWB Chicago, which cited a preliminary investigation by the Chicago police, six gunmen fired more than fifty rounds in an ambush at a petrol station in Fuller Park early on Sunday morning, killing Chicago drill rapper Bloodhound Q50.