Chinese officials stopped Bloomberg reporter Annmarie Hordern from attending a meeting between US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Shenzhen, China.

Donald Trump, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin attend a trilateral meeting in China as Bloomberg reporter Annmarie Hordern is barred. (Sputnik/Vyacheslav Prokofyev/Pool via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.) (via REUTERS)

The decision came after Hordern asked Trump a question about former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang during an earlier meeting between Trump and Xi Jinping.

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Hordern, Bloomberg's chief political correspondent, shouted at Trump: "President Trump, has Jensen Huang been disloyal to the United States?" Her question was linked to reports about Huang's alleged relationship with Alice Huang, who has been described as a suspected Chinese spy.

Chinese officials reportedly refused to allow Hordern into the three-way meeting after the question was asked at the earlier Trump-Xi meeting. According to the White House pool report, Chinese officials told reporters that shouting questions during the summit was considered extremely rude.

The report also said that another journalist tried to ask a question after Hordern, but Chinese officials stopped the reporter by telling them to remain quiet. A White House official reportedly said that US officials tried to get Hordern's access to the meeting restored. However, Chinese officials insisted that she should not be allowed inside.

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{{^usCountry}} The incident has raised questions about press freedom and the restrictions faced by foreign journalists covering important political meetings in China. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The incident has raised questions about press freedom and the restrictions faced by foreign journalists covering important political meetings in China. {{/usCountry}}

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Trump-Xi-Putin meeting takes place under tight security

The two-day summit involving Trump, Xi and Putin has been carefully organised, with strict security arrangements across Shenzhen, China. The three leaders held discussions on several major international issues, including nuclear weapons, the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and artificial intelligence (AI).

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The meeting brought together the leaders of the US, China and Russia, three countries that play major roles in global politics, security and technology.

Journalists have faced restrictions at earlier China meetings

Foreign journalists covering events in China have often faced restrictions from Chinese officials, particularly when trying to ask questions or report directly from important political events. A similar incident took place when Trump and Xi met in China in May. During that visit, US Secret Service agents reportedly clashed with Chinese officials.

Journalists were also stopped from entering the area when Trump and Xi visited the Temple of Heaven in Beijing. According to AFP, journalists travelling with the US president had to wait nearly 30 minutes before entering the temple complex. AFP reported that the delay happened because US and Chinese officials were involved in a lengthy and increasingly tense discussion over access to the site.

Jensen Huang controversy behind the reporter's question

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Jensen Huang is the former CEO of Nvidia, a major US technology company that makes advanced computer chips used in artificial intelligence. Nvidia's chips are important to the United States because they help maintain the country's narrow advantage over China in AI technology.

Huang reportedly resigned as Nvidia CEO after admitting to having an affair with Alice Huang, who has been described as a suspected Chinese spy. The controversy surrounding the alleged relationship led to questions about Huang's loyalty to the United States and possible national security concerns.

Before the summit, Trump had said that he did not plan to raise the Jensen Huang controversy during his meeting with Xi Jinping.

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However, Hordern's question brought the issue into the spotlight during the Trump-Xi meeting and was followed by the Chinese officials' decision to exclude her from the subsequent three-way meeting.