China to UK and Russia: How world leaders reacted to Donald Trump’s US midterms defeat

World leaders have offered contrasting reactions to the outcome of the US midterm elections, with several interpreting the results as a clear message from American voters against the policies of President Donald Trump, particularly his administration’s approach to the conflict involving Iran.

Leaders from China, UK and Russia and elsewhere interpreted the Democrats’ projected congressional wins through differing lenses. (AP )

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The Democrats’ victory in the US midterm elections marks a major political setback for Trump, as the party secured control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate, dealing a significant blow to his administration. The results reflect growing dissatisfaction among American voters with the president’s policies, particularly his handling of the conflict involving Iran, rising fuel prices and other domestic concerns. The outcome could complicate Trump’s legislative agenda and increase political pressure on the White House, while also raising questions about the future direction of US foreign and domestic policy.

World leaders react to US Midterm election results

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From Europe to the Middle East and Russia, political leaders have weighed in on the election results, with some highlighting the implications for US foreign policy and international relations.

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Deep Dive How did world leaders react to the Democrats’ US midterm victory? Iranian officials portrayed the result as a public rejection of war, while Spain and Norway saw it as a signal that voters wanted a change in direction. China called for continued communication with Washington, and the UK, Greece and Taiwan stressed that their ties with the US would remain strong. Did Iran expect the US midterm results to change Washington’s policy toward Tehran? No. Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei said those expecting a change in US policy were mistaken. He also warned that renewed US attacks could widen the war. Could Democratic control of Congress affect US support for Ukraine? Democrats could propose new aid for Ukraine, and a package with enough Republican support could overcome a presidential veto. However, the article says any increase in aid was unlikely to come quickly.

{{^usCountry}} Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, meanwhile, dismissed suggestions that the midterm results could lead to a change in Washington’s position towards Tehran. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, meanwhile, dismissed suggestions that the midterm results could lead to a change in Washington’s position towards Tehran. {{/usCountry}}

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According to Iran’s state-backed news agency IRNA, Khamenei said those expecting a shift in US policy following the elections were mistaken.

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“Anyone who still clings to even a slim hope that the system of domination might change its behavior or undergo party and factional shifts, or who believes that concessions to US could turn it away from its hostility toward the Iranian nation, is deeply mistaken,” he said.

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Khamenei has not appeared in public since his appointment as Supreme Leader in late February, following US-Israeli strikes that killed his father and predecessor earlier this year.

The conflict involving Iran became a significant issue during the US election campaigns, as escalating violence across the region contributed to rising fuel costs, including higher petrol and diesel prices affecting households in the United States and other parts of the world.

Iran says Americans have rejected war

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf also commented on the election outcome, suggesting that American voters had expressed opposition to military confrontation.

In a post on X, Ghalibaf said Americans had used their votes to deliver a message: “NO TO WAR, and we endorse this message.”

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His remarks reflected Tehran’s interpretation of the results as a sign of public dissatisfaction with the US administration’s approach to the conflict.

Spain: Sánchez criticises Trump's political agenda

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez welcomed the results, presenting them as a rejection of several political positions associated with the Trump administration.

Sánchez said American voters had voted “against the policies that only impoverish. Against hate. Against machismo. Against climate denialism and against the privileges of the elites.”

His comments placed the election outcome within a broader debate over economic inequality, social policies and climate change.

Russia: Kremlin expresses hope for Trump's peace efforts

Moscow adopted a more measured response to the results.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said US President Donald Trump remained in office and expressed hope that he would continue pursuing diplomatic efforts.

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“Trump continues to hold office, and we sincerely hope that he will also continue his peace-making efforts,” Peskov said.

However, Russian parliamentarian Leonid Slutsky offered a more critical assessment of the political situation facing the US president.

Speaking to CNN, Slutsky said it was too early to draw definitive conclusions but suggested Trump was now in a difficult position.

“We’ll check the situation. It’s now maybe early for a final conclusion, but it’s not necessary for conclusion. Now Trump is absolutely in (a) negative situation,” he said.

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UK: London stresses importance of ties with Washington

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In the United Kingdom, Health Minister James Frith described the election night as a significant moment for American politics.

Speaking to Times Radio on Tuesday evening, Frith called it “an enormous night for American democracy, and for the Democrats.”

He also underlined that the UK would continue to maintain its close relationship with the United States, regardless of the electoral outcome.

The remarks highlighted London's interest in preserving its longstanding diplomatic and strategic partnership with Washington.

China calls for constructive strategic relationship with Washington

China called for stronger communication and cooperation with the United States following the Democrats' projected victory in the midterm elections, which dealt a political setback to President Donald Trump.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning described the elections as an internal American matter, while reiterating Beijing's willingness to maintain engagement with Washington.

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"China is willing to work with the US to safeguard and implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, strengthen communication, properly manage differences and expand cooperation, build a constructive strategic relationship based on respect and equality," Mao told reporters in Beijing.

The statement signals Beijing's interest in maintaining diplomatic engagement with Washington despite political developments in the US, as both countries continue to navigate differences over trade, technology, security and other international issues.

Norway: Election sends a powerful political signal

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre described the results as an indication that American voters were looking for a different political direction.

Speaking to Reuters, Støre said the outcome represented a “powerful political signal about a change of course among American voters.”

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His assessment suggested that the results could have implications beyond domestic American politics, particularly for Washington's international engagement.

South Africa: Ramaphosa predicts a new era in international relations

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa also welcomed the outcome, suggesting it could mark a turning point in global political relations.

According to Reuters, Ramaphosa said the results would “introduce a new era in world relations.”

He added: “We have seen that the Democrats have taken control of the Senate and of the House, and the people of America have spoken.”

The reactions underline how closely governments around the world are monitoring developments in American domestic politics, particularly given Washington's influence over international security, trade and diplomacy.

Taiwan: Taipei pledges to strengthen ties with Washington

Taiwan said it would continue strengthening its relationship with the United States regardless of the outcome of the midterm elections, stressing that its engagement with Washington remains above party politics.

In a statement, Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said its approach to the US has consistently focused on maintaining broad political support and strengthening diplomatic engagement.

"Our country's policy toward the United States has always been guided by the principles of non-partisanship, building broad-based goodwill, and active engagement," the ministry said.

It added that Taiwan would continue expanding cooperation with the US in areas including security, trade, technology and education. Taipei also expressed its intention to ensure that members of the US Congress and local governments continue supporting US-Taiwan relations and shared priorities.

European Union: Election outcome could benefit Ukraine and climate agenda

European Parliament Vice-President Christel Schaldemose said the Democrats' electoral gains could create opportunities for progress on several international issues, including support for Ukraine, climate action and relations with other countries.

In a post on X, Schaldemose said the results were significant, although they did not guarantee an immediate improvement in international affairs.

"Not because everything now changes for the better, but because it could benefit the support for Ukraine, the green transition, and relations with the rest of the world," she wrote.

She also stressed that Europe must continue working towards greater independence and strengthen its own capabilities.

"But the EU must continue the course of standing stronger and standing on its own two feet. That's not up for debate," she added.

Greece: Government says strategic partnership with US will remain unchanged

Greece has said its close relationship with the United States will remain unaffected by the midterm election results, emphasising the importance of the two countries' strategic partnership.

Government spokesperson Pavlos Marinakis told local television channel SKAI that Athens respected the American electoral outcome but did not expect any major changes in bilateral relations.

"Greek-American relations will remain strong. The United States is our strategic ally, and this will continue for major projects and all major agreements. Nothing will be affected by this outcome," Marinakis said.

He also pointed to the possibility of maintaining strong connections with influential members of key US congressional committees, describing such relationships as important for Greece's national interests.