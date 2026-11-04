US midterm results: From budgets to laws, the checks Trump may face in remaining two-year term

Democrats’ victory in both chambers of the US Congress in the November 3 midterm elections will narrow what President Donald Trump can do in his last two years in office, from passing laws and budgets to filling top posts, though several powers will remain his alone. US President Donald Trump at a midterm campaign rally, in Daytona Beach, Florida. (AFP Photo)

US news organisations, including the Associated Press and CNN, have projected that Democrats will control both the House of Representatives and the Senate. Trump was not on the ballot, and his term runs until early 2029. But, after the coming January, most of what he wants from Congress will need Democrats’ support.

Until January 3 Democrats will not take charge straight away. Under the US Constitution, the new Congress takes office at noon on January 3. Until then, Republicans run both chambers with the majorities they won in 2024, in what is known as the lame-duck session.

Government funding runs out before that. A stopgap law Trump signed on September 2 pays for federal agencies only until December 11. The outgoing Congress must agree to a new spending deal by that date or let parts of the government shut down. In a shutdown, many federal services are disrupted or halted, and large numbers of federal employees are sent home on unpaid leave until funding resumes.

Till the handover, the Republican-led Senate can also go on confirming Trump’s nominees, including federal judges, and the US Congress can pass bills already under way.

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What will need Democratic votes The change in House control from January 2027 “will end Trump’s ability to pass bills solely with Republican support,” Bloomberg reported, adding that the shift “is unlikely to result in much successful legislation”.

Democrats will also be able to influence federal spending. The US Constitution says, “No Money shall be drawn from the Treasury, but in Consequence of Appropriations made by Law,” which means the government can spend only what the country’s Congress approves. Annual budgets, and any extra money Trump seeks, including for the war with Iran that began with US-Israeli strikes in February this year, will need Democratic support in both chambers.

Senate Democrats can also weigh in on Trump’s appointments. Under the Constitution, the president appoints ambassadors, Supreme Court judges and other senior officials “by and with the Advice and Consent of the Senate”. Any new cabinet secretary or federal judge will need the approval of a Democratic-led Senate, though presidents can fill some posts temporarily with acting officials.

Trump told Fox News he did not plan to make changes to his cabinet. Treaties need the backing of two-thirds of the senators present.

Investigations and impeachment Democrats will chair the committees of both chambers, which can investigate the administration. The election hands them “powerful investigative tools”, Bloomberg reported, including the authority to issue subpoenas, legal orders that compel people to testify or hand over documents, and to begin impeachment proceedings.

Businesses may come under scrutiny too. Deals involving the president’s business interests and family, and donations to projects he backs, among them a new White House ballroom, are among the expected targets, according to Bloomberg.

The House can impeach a president with a simple majority. Removal from office needs a two-thirds vote of the senators present, which Democrats do not have.

Roughly 7 in 10 voters said the existing US Congress was “not” doing “enough” to provide checks and balances on the presidency, The AP Voter Poll, a survey of about 80,000 voters across all 50 states, found.

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What Trump can still do Trump can still veto, or reject, bills passed by Congress, and Democrats lack the two-thirds majority in both chambers needed to override his rejection. “They’ll send over things that are insane, and I’ll veto them,” he told Fox News.

He can also still use his executive powers on trade, foreign affairs and immigration.

That includes tariffs. In February, the US Supreme Court ruled that Trump had exceeded his authority under an emergency economic law when he imposed his broad global tariffs. The duties now in force rest on other trade laws. For Congress to reverse them, it would have to pass a new law, which Trump could veto. “We have very durable tariff authorities,” Scott Bessent, Trump’s treasury secretary, said in an October interview.

Peter Loge, director of George Washington University’s School of Media and Public Affairs, spoke to AFP before the vote for a report on whether Trump would become a lame duck, a president with dwindling clout, if Republicans lost the Congress. Loge said he doubted Trump would step back. “I’m sceptical that President Trump will go quiet into that good night,” he said, adding: “There is nothing in history that says he will say ‘I’ve been beaten, my time is over.’”