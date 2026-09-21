Beijing, Sept 21 Chinese President Xi Jinping will pay a state visit to the United States from September 23 to 25 at the invitation of US President Donald Trump, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson announced on Monday.

Chinese President Xi to visit US from Sept 23 to 25 for summit talks with Trump

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Xi is scheduled to arrive in Washington on September 23 and hold summit talks with Trump, the official said.

Ahead of the visit, top officials from the US and China held "candid, in-depth and constructive" talks on economic and trade issues, including AI.

Deep Dive What topics are likely to be discussed at the Trump-Xi summit in Washington? The Trump-Xi summit will likely cover crucial topics such as trade agreements, tariffs, AI development and regulation, as well as broader geopolitical issues including Taiwan and the ongoing tensions surrounding Iran. Why is personal diplomacy between Trump and Xi significant ahead of their summit? Personal diplomacy is significant as it reflects their mutual investment in managing strategic rivalry, aiming to prevent escalation into confrontation while addressing important issues like trade, technology, and geopolitical tensions. How has the trade relationship between the US and China evolved leading up to the summit? The trade relationship has evolved towards a fragile truce with negotiated tariff reductions and considerations for economic cooperation on strategic materials and AI, amidst ongoing tensions and mutual accusations regarding unfair practices.

Top officials who led the Sunday talks in New York included Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, China's state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Guided by the important consensus reached by the heads of state of the two countries, they have engaged in exchanges on important economic and trade issues of common concern, as well as the implementation of consensus reached in previous talks, by upholding the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation, the report said.

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{{^usCountry}} Xinhua said Bessent and the vice premier talked about issues relating to AI, without mentioning specifics, and also had "candid, in-depth and constructive discussions" on key economic and trade issues. They also held dialogues on AI-related issues, it said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Xinhua said Bessent and the vice premier talked about issues relating to AI, without mentioning specifics, and also had "candid, in-depth and constructive discussions" on key economic and trade issues. They also held dialogues on AI-related issues, it said. {{/usCountry}}

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Trump plans to accord a rare airport reception to Xi by personally receiving him on the tarmac at Joint Base Andrews, the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post earlier reported.

The two leaders last met in Beijing in May during Trump's visit, when they held talks aimed at improving ties between the world's two largest economies.

The upcoming talks have assumed more significance against the immediate backdrop of Trump signing a new sanctions law that authorises tariffs of up to 100 per cent on countries buying Russian oil and gas, including China and India.

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Trump has also unveiled a new "AI Force" in a potential escalation of the high-stakes technology race between the rival powers. In a social media post on Saturday, Trump said attempts at the "decimation, or destruction, of AI" were among the many hoaxes generated by what he called the Radical Left Democrats.

Trump has also signed the Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026 into law, which authorises expanded sanctions and tariffs targeting Russia and countries that buy its energy exports.

China has rejected US attempts to impose tariffs over its purchases of Russian oil and gas, saying normal trade cooperation between countries should not be subject to interference by third parties.

China engages in normal economic and trade cooperation with other countries based on equality and mutual benefit, Guo Jiakun told reporters last week.

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China opposes long-arm jurisdiction and unilateral sanctions that have no basis in international law and lack a UN Security Council mandate, he said.

Despite the tariff threat, Washington and Beijing are also negotiating a reciprocal tariff reduction framework covering products worth USD 30 billion from each side, China's commerce ministry said.

The consultations aim to reach a reciprocal tariff reduction arrangement at the earliest possible date, ministry spokesperson Huang Ling said.

Ahead of the summit, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also held a telephone conversation on September 17, focusing on high-level exchanges between the two countries.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.