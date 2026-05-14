Chino Hills Grand Fire: Check map, evacuation orders in California city; scary videos emerge

A brush fire dubbed the Grand Fire is burning in Chino Hills, California, on Wednesday. The blaze was reported on both sides of Grand Avenue, West of Pleasant Hill Drive, in Chino Hills, in San Bernardino County. At present the fire is at 29.6 acres, as per WatchDuty.

The Chino Valley fire prompted a response from emergency services. Image for representational purposes.(Unsplash)

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“The response has been upgraded to a 2nd alarm by incident command,” a post on WatchDuty indicated. The fire reportedly poses an imminent threat to structures and has a potential for 100 to 200 acres, WatchDuty further added.

Chino Valley Fire District issued a statement saying “Chino Valley Fire responded to a vegetation fire just before 7 p.m. on Grand Avenue in Chino Hills near Grand Avenue Park. Please stay out of the area and avoid unnecessary travel nearby. Updates will be provided as they become available.”

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{{^usCountry}} A map of the area was also shared on X, which showed the emergency crews that were battling the vegetation fire. “#GrandFire is 20 acres, moderate rate of spread, potential for 200 with structures threatened,” it noted. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A map of the area was also shared on X, which showed the emergency crews that were battling the vegetation fire. “#GrandFire is 20 acres, moderate rate of spread, potential for 200 with structures threatened,” it noted. {{/usCountry}}

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Given the possibility of the fire spreading, law enforcement officials have been called to help with evacuations, as per WatchDuty. Chino Valley Fire district issued a level 3 evacuation order for some areas, which means people have to leave right away. These include Mill Stream Drive, Falling Star Lane, Valley View Lane, and Sweet Grass Lane. They also announced road closures for Chino Hills Parkway & Falling Star and Chino Hills Parkway & Country Walk.

Authorities noted that Chino Hills Community Center would serve as the evacuation center. A picture put up showed firefighters at the scene battling the blaze.

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Meanwhile, scary visuals from the blaze were shared on social media.

Chino Hills Grand Fire: Scary visuals emerge

“Current fire in Chino Hills at the top of Grand Ave,” one wrote.

A video showed the smoke from a distance, and the page sharing it posted “The Grand Fire The fire is burning West of Pleasant Hill Dr, in Chino Hills, San Bernardino County, California. 20 acres and active. Resources on scene and responding.”

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One person shared photos from afar and noted “This is now a 2nd Alarm Brush Fire, it is Late for Fixed Wing Air Tankers to Fly so Rotor Wing Helicopters will be working the Fire. OES Intel 24 is overhead Mapping, the Fire is on Both sides of Grand Avenue.”

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Chino Hills authorities shared further advisory on the evacuation. They wrote on Facebook “Take your essential belongings, including medications, important documents, and pets. DO NOT delay your evacuation for personal belongings. The safety of you and your family is the top priority. An emergency evacuation center has been established at the Chino Hills Community Center, located at 14250 Peyton Drive. Pets are allowed.”

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“Please follow mandatory evacuation orders. In some cases, a uniformed Deputy may drive through the neighborhood and announce evacuations or knock on doors. In rapidly changing conditions, that may not be possible. When in doubt, self-evacuate, don’t wait for someone to tell you to go! If you have a family member or neighbor that needs assistance to get out of the mandatory evacuation area, please speak with the Deputy at the roadblock,” the statement continued.

It added, “The City of Chino Hills, Chino Valley Fire District, and the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department/Chino Hills Police are working collaboratively in response to this fire. If you are not under mandatory evacuation orders, please use your own best judgement and leave your home if you are concerned about the conditions you are experiencing.”

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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