R&B artist Chris Brown has been mandated to pay $12.9 million in damages to a housekeeper who suffered injuries from a dog attack at one of his residences.

Chris Brown must pay $12.9 million to a housekeeper injured in a dog attack at his home. (REUTERS)

Maria Avila was employed at Brown's home in Tarzana, California, in 2020 when she was assaulted by Hades, a Caucasian shepherd that served as a guard dog. During the trial in Van Nuys, California, Avila testified that she sustained severe injuries to her arm and face, necessitating numerous sutures and skin grafts from her abdomen to her arm. She also reported experiencing post-traumatic stress disorder and nerve damage, which hindered her ability to work.

What happened at Chris Brown's residence? All on $13mn housekeeper verdict

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Brown was present at the residence during the incident, and in his testimony, he stated that he placed the dog in a kennel after it attacked Avila. His security personnel called for an ambulance; however, Brown departed before it arrived, explaining to the court that he did so to prevent a “media circus, because of my status as an artist … so me just kind of staying away was advised”.

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{{^usCountry}} He contended that the presence of the guard dog was essential due to the frequent occurrence of what he described as "stalker-type situations." Brown acknowledged his negligence but claimed he had cautioned Avila and her sister Patricia against going outside without his permission, citing the threat posed by Hades. However, the Avilas refuted this assertion, stating that such a conversation never occurred. Additionally, Brown challenged the severity of Avila's injuries. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He contended that the presence of the guard dog was essential due to the frequent occurrence of what he described as "stalker-type situations." Brown acknowledged his negligence but claimed he had cautioned Avila and her sister Patricia against going outside without his permission, citing the threat posed by Hades. However, the Avilas refuted this assertion, stating that such a conversation never occurred. Additionally, Brown challenged the severity of Avila's injuries. {{/usCountry}}

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In 2021, Avila initiated a lawsuit against Brown, but the trial has only recently concluded, resulting in a jury ruling in favor of the Avilas. As reported by Billboard, Patricia Avila received $885,000 for emotional distress, while Maria's spouse, Oscar Olivo, was awarded $50,000.

What is Chris Brown's net worth?

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Chris Brown is a renowned American R&B artist with a net worth estimated at $100 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. He made his debut in the music industry in 2005 as a teenage R&B sensation with his self-titled album, which featured the popular single "Run It!" His captivating vocals and dynamic dance routines quickly propelled him to stardom. His second album, "Exclusive" (2007), solidified his fame with chart-topping tracks such as "Kiss Kiss" and "Forever."

However, Brown's career encountered a significant obstacle in 2009 due to his highly publicized assault on then-girlfriend Rihanna, which led to a felony conviction and severely impacted his public reputation., Celebrity Net Worth reported. However, he persisted in producing commercially successful music, releasing albums like "F.A.M.E." (2011), which earned him a Grammy Award, and "Fortune" (2012).

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