Christian Castro: 5 things to know about ICE agent arrested over shooting of Venezuelan man in Minnesota

A federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent identified as Christian Castro has been arrested in Texas after being charged in the January shooting of a Venezuelan man in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Hennepin County attorney Mary Moriarty holds up a document containing charges against ICE agent Christian Castro at the Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis, on Monday, May 18, 2026. (Renée Jones Schneider/Minnesota Star Tribune via AP)(Renée Jones Schneider/Minnesota)

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Castro was arrested, according to authorities, following the issuance of a nationwide arrest warrant by Hennepin County prosecutors.

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What happened in the Minnesota shooting case?

According to prosecutors, the January 14 shooting occurred during “Operation Metro Surge" as ICE officers were attempting to pursue an illegal immigrant, Alfredo A. Aljorna, in a car. Aljorna ran to his home, where Julio Sosa-Celis was waiting with a snow shovel.

Authorities alleged Castro fired his weapon through a duplex door, striking Sosa-Celis in the leg. Prosecutors said the shooting endangered several people inside the residence, including children.

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{{^usCountry}} Federal charges were initially brought against Sosa-Celis and his cousin Aljorna after DHS claimed that they had assaulted an agent using a shovel and broom, causing him to fire a defensive shot. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Federal charges were initially brought against Sosa-Celis and his cousin Aljorna after DHS claimed that they had assaulted an agent using a shovel and broom, causing him to fire a defensive shot. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Later investigations and surveillance footage reportedly contradicted those claims. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Later investigations and surveillance footage reportedly contradicted those claims. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In February, the Justice Department withdrew the charges, and DHS reported that two of its agents were placed on administrative leave for making misleading statements regarding the incident while testifying. 5 things to know about Christian Castro {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In February, the Justice Department withdrew the charges, and DHS reported that two of its agents were placed on administrative leave for making misleading statements regarding the incident while testifying. 5 things to know about Christian Castro {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 1. Castro's accounts were contradicted by evidence. Initial claims that officers were attacked with tools were challenged by surveillance footage and later investigations, leading prosecutors to drop charges against the Venezuelan men involved. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 1. Castro's accounts were contradicted by evidence. Initial claims that officers were attacked with tools were challenged by surveillance footage and later investigations, leading prosecutors to drop charges against the Venezuelan men involved. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 2. Castro lied about getting hit by the two Venezuelan men. Castro was standing when he fired the bullets and was not knocked to the ground by Sosa-Celis and Aljorna, according to city security footage obtained by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 2. Castro lied about getting hit by the two Venezuelan men. Castro was standing when he fired the bullets and was not knocked to the ground by Sosa-Celis and Aljorna, according to city security footage obtained by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. {{/usCountry}}

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The only medical care he received was for an abrasion on his palm, and officials subsequently confirmed that there was "no demonstrable trauma to his body."

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty also said last week, “He was not hit at all.”

3. Castro was arrested in Texas. Castro was apprehended by the Hennepin County Attorney's Office last week, and on Friday, Minnesota police officers followed him to Texas.

Authorities tracked Castro to South Texas, where he was then arrested with assistance from Texas Rangers and federal investigators after a nationwide warrant was issued.

4. Castro is facing felony assault charges. Castro, a 52-year-old ICE officer, faces four felony counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

Castro allegedly lied to his superiors, claiming that he had been attacked with a shovel and brooms and that he had only used his weapon in self-defense after being knocked to the ground.

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He also faces one misdemeanor count of falsely reporting the crime, as witnesses said he fired rounds through a house's front door even while he was aware that people were inside.

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5. Castro's fate. Texas Governor Greg Abbott will determine whether to extradite Castro from the state if he refuses to return voluntarily to Minnesota. Although Abbott hasn't discussed Castro's case in public, he has stated time and time again that he supports federal deportation efforts and ICE raids.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

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