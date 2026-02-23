Christiansburg shooting: Reports of fight, shots fired at Virginia rec center during basketball game; first details

A shooting reportedly took place at a recreational center in Christiansburg in Virginia on Sunday. The incident reportedly went down when a basketball game was being played in the town in the southwestern part of Montgomery County. The Christiansburg Police Department are yet to address the reports of the shooting. (Facebook/Christiansburg Police Department)

“I cannot believe there was a fight and shots fired at the Christiansburg rec center tonight ! OVER A BASKETBALL GAME!!!,” a person exclaimed on Facebook.

“Seriously...... how PETTTY and irresponsible.…We were literally just there for basketball game right before, and our kids are playing running around Being kids..…That is terrifying!,” they added.

Also Read | Are Trump, Melania OK? Mar-a-Lago shooting attempt sparks concerns; Secret Service gives first photo

The Christiansburg Police Department is yet to address the matter. Details about the suspect or if anyone was injured is not known at this point.

Reactions to shooting report Several people reacted to the news of the shooting there. One person claimed that the suspect had been caught already, citing police scanners. “I seen that also!! And good! Thats just crazy. SOOO MANY kids there..!!!!!,” another replied to the claims.

The person who made the post also said that the basketball game where the fight allegedly broke out was in ‘Mens league’. They added “we had just left from a game there.”

Others claiming to be eyewitnesses described the apparent chaos on site. “We were just there watching a game also! Thankfully left a few minutes before this happened.. it’s insane!,” a person said. Meanwhile, some expressed anger at the incident. One person said, “people are so ignorant these days. Thats crazy. Right out in town too,” while another added “Crazy crazy crazy!! People just don’t care anymore.” People even expressed disbelief calling the situation 'unreal'.

One person pointed out that there was a huge kids basketball tournament there the previous day. Another brought up gun control and asked “Do they have metal detectors? Can they ban guns?”.

What to know about Christiansburg Christiansburg, the town, is located between the slopes of the Blue Ridge Mountains and the winding path of the New River in southwest Virginia. It has a tight-knit community, as per the official site, and is known for being a recreational, commercial and cultural destination. It is also close to higher educational institutions, the official page notes.

It was established in 1792 and later incorporated in 1833. As per the site, Christiansburg has a population of 22,505 residents. The official page mentions that Christiansburg encourages businesses and welcomes new residents.