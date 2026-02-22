Are Trump, Melania OK? Mar-a-Lago shooting attempt sparks concerns; Secret Service gives first photo
Donald Trump and Melania Trump are safe after an armed intruder was shot and killed by law enforcement during a security breach at Mar-a-Lago.
Donald Trump and Melania Trump are safe and no injuries or direct threats were reported against them during the recent security incident at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach.
Trump and Melania's location
Both President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were at the White House at the time, not at Mar-a-Lago. Trump had hosted state governors there the previous evening, on Saturday night.
Donald Trump has faced some serious threats to his life in the past. On July 13, 2024, he was injured during an assassination attempt at a campaign rally in Butler.
Also later, on September 15, 2024, another man armed with a rifle was arrested after he was found waiting near Trump’s golf course in West Palm Beach while Trump was playing a round of golf. The suspect was sentenced to life in prison earlier this month.
The details of the incident
On Sunday, the United States Secret Service said an armed man was shot and killed after he broke through the security perimeter at Mar-a-Lago, the Florida resort owned by Donald Trump in Palm Beach.
According to the BBC reports, the incident happened around 1:30 AM local time on Sunday. The man entered the secured area carrying what looked like a gas can and a shotgun. Officers ordered him to drop the items. He put down the petrol can but then raised the shotgun into a firing position. At that point, agents opened fire to “neutralise the threat,” Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said.
Secret Service agents and a deputy from the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office then opened fire, killing the suspect. The officers involved were wearing body cameras during the incident. And no law enforcement officers were injured. However, officials have not released the man’s name or shared any information about a possible motive.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKhushi Arora
Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between.Read More