Are Trump, Melania OK? Mar-a-Lago shooting attempt sparks concerns; Secret Service gives first photo

Donald Trump and Melania Trump are safe and no injuries or direct threats were reported against them during the recent security incident at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach. Is Trump, Melania OK? Mar-a-Lago shooting attempt sparks concerns (REUTERS)

Trump and Melania's location Both President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were at the White House at the time, not at Mar-a-Lago. Trump had hosted state governors there the previous evening, on Saturday night.

Donald Trump has faced some serious threats to his life in the past. On July 13, 2024, he was injured during an assassination attempt at a campaign rally in Butler.

Also later, on September 15, 2024, another man armed with a rifle was arrested after he was found waiting near Trump’s golf course in West Palm Beach while Trump was playing a round of golf. The suspect was sentenced to life in prison earlier this month.