Christmas at White House: Want to volunteer or perform? Check if you are eligible

‘Tis the season! Well, not quite, but planning for Christmas is on at the White House, and President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania are continuing the tradition of welcoming volunteers to celebrate the festive season at the People's House. Applications to volunteer at the White House for Christmas 2025 opens today. (X/@WhiteHouse45)

Americans from all states and territories of the US are welcome to apply for the chance to help in decorating the White House or to showcase their performing talents at the holiday open houses.

Applications for Christmas 2025 opens today, so here's a look at the eligibility criteria.

White House decoration volunteer: Eligibility criteria

The first criteria when applying for the volunteer's post is to be 18 years old. Group applications will not be accepted, the White House said.

Volunteers have to be in Washington DC for the shifts they apply to. They are expected to be available from 6:00 am to 5:00 pm. No decoration activities will take place on Thanksgiving, the White House announced.

The shift schedule is –

Shift 1 (Monday, 11/24 - Wednesday, 11/26)

Shift 2 (Friday, 11/28 - Sunday, 11/30)

Full Week (Monday, 11/24 - Sunday, 11/30)

Either Shift 1 or Shift 2 (not full week)'

The White House has also mentioned that duties during Shift 1 will involve work at an offsite facility. These duties will need physical activity, ‘including but not limited to heavy lifting, work on ladders, and extended periods of time standing,’ the notification said.

The White House will provide two meals a day, but apart from that, volunteers have to figure out their individual travel, accommodations, and personal expenses.

There is no guarantee that all applicants will be selected, but those that are have to provide their personal information for a background check and other security measures. The final acceptance will hinge on this background check.

White House Christmas performer: Eligibility criteria

Performers and musical groups including school bands, choirs, and holiday-themed entertainers are encouraged to apply, the White House notification said. There should be only one application per group, and the main point of contact (POC) will have to be 18 years or older.

The vocal performances have to be acapella or with acoustic accompaniment.

No amplification is allowed or offered.

Here, too, applicants have to figure out their own expenses, and submit themselves to a background check.

In both cases, the deadline for applications ends on Friday, September 5, 2025, at 5:00 pm ET. Selected applicants will be notified by Monday, October 13, 2025, 5:00 pm ET.