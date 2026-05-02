Chuck Edwards family: All on wife Teresa as Republican lawmaker accused of sexual misconduct with former aide

Republican lawmaker from North Carolina, Chuck Edwards, is being investigated for sexual misconduct with a former aide, as per a report. NOTUS reported that Edwards was being probed by the House Ethics Committee over an affair with a former staffer, who's believed to have left office earlier this year.

Chuck Edwards is a Republican lawmaker from North Carolina.(Instagram/chuckedwards4nc)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The 65-year-old lawmaker has been married since 1980. As per the report, Edwards was in a long-term affair with his former deputy chief of staff. She was reportedly hired as a legislative assistant in 2021, and then moved up the ranks. As per the report the two were not discreet and their relationship was common knowledge among the staff members and members of the North Carolina delegation.

Also Read | Eric Swalwell kissing video: Forensic report makes bombshell revelation amid rape allegations, ‘adult male in video is…’

Edwards issued a statement amid the probe, as per NOTUS. “I welcome any investigation, given the professionalism my staff has demonstrated and my commitment to serving the people of Western NC. Given the current political environment we are facing in our nation, it comes as no surprise that others with their own political agendas will attempt to raise false accusations in order to create news stories,” he said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Amid this row, here's all you need to know about Chuck Edwards' marriage and his wife Teresa. Chuck Edwards family: All on wife Teresa {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Amid this row, here's all you need to know about Chuck Edwards' marriage and his wife Teresa. Chuck Edwards family: All on wife Teresa {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Edwards and Teresa have had a long and fruitful marriage. Teresa Wilson also graduated from West Henderson High School, which Edwards attended, but the two did not meet until after their graduation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Edwards and Teresa have had a long and fruitful marriage. Teresa Wilson also graduated from West Henderson High School, which Edwards attended, but the two did not meet until after their graduation. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} They have a daughter, Kim, who lives in Hendersonville working as a medical assistant. The two had a son, Chris, who tragically lost his life to suicide. He too lived in Hendersonville and used to work in the family business. The lawmaker also has a sister, Jeannie, who lives in Haywood County, working on manufacturing, as per his official page. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} They have a daughter, Kim, who lives in Hendersonville working as a medical assistant. The two had a son, Chris, who tragically lost his life to suicide. He too lived in Hendersonville and used to work in the family business. The lawmaker also has a sister, Jeannie, who lives in Haywood County, working on manufacturing, as per his official page. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Edwards put out an incredibly sweet post for his wife on Valentine's Day, on Instagram, back in 2022.

He shared a throwback photo of the duo and wrote "Valentine's Day has different meanings for different people. For me, it's another opportunity to express appreciation to my remarkable wife of 40 years. Happy Valentine's Day Teresa Edwards. Thanks for standing with me through life's "adventure." I vividly remember our very first Valentine's day. It included flowers, candy, a '69 Ford Fairlane, a hospital security guard, a coat hanger, four police cars with sirens, and my nearing being arrested."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

He added “As we stood on the steps of this church (with me dressed so stylish) in the Town of Mills River, NC, who could have imagined how our lives could be so blessed?.”

Notably, Teresa is known to take tough calls when it matters as well. This year, she banned a protester from all six of lawmaker Edwards' McDonald's restaurants, for leading a protest inside one of them with a marching band. Leslie Boyd was banned from the six Henderson, Haywood and Transylvania County restaurants.

“This letter is to notify you that you are banned from visiting all properties owned and operated by C. Edwards Group. If you are seen in person or on video surveillance on the premises … law enforcement will be immediately notified, and you will be charged with trespassing,” Teresa reportedly wrote. Apart from being Edwards' wife, she is also his business partner.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Recently, Eric Swalwell of California and Tony Gonzales of Texas both resigned amid sexual misconduct allegations.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON