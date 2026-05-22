Cincinnati shooting update: Scary scene from I-71; police shut down highway - Video

A popular highway in Cincinnati was closed on Thursday due to a shooting while police investigated the incident. The investigation has closed a section of northbound I-71 close to Stewart Road in Silverton, according to drone footage.

A shooting led to the closure of a section of northbound I-71 in Cincinnati on Thursday(Unsplash )

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Aerial footage released by local broadcaster WLWT showed multiple police vehicles, blocked traffic lanes and investigators surrounding several stopped vehicles along the interstate while emergency responders worked at the scene.

One person shot

The car carried three passengers when the shooting occurred on the I-71. One individual was hit by a gunshot in the car on the highway and transported to UC Medical Center, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office. The person who was shot has now passed away, the Hamilton County Coroner's Office confirmed.

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{{^usCountry}} The sheriff's office is currently investigating and has said that the number of people in the suspect's car during the shooting is not known yet. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The sheriff's office is currently investigating and has said that the number of people in the suspect's car during the shooting is not known yet. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Law enforcement agencies have not yet released detailed information about what led to the shooting or whether it stemmed from a road rage confrontation, targeted attack or another dispute. Highway will remain shut for a couple of hours {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Law enforcement agencies have not yet released detailed information about what led to the shooting or whether it stemmed from a road rage confrontation, targeted attack or another dispute. Highway will remain shut for a couple of hours {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Local emergency scanners and social media posts described a rapid escalation in police presence following reports of gunfire. Witnesses reported seeing officers moving between vehicles with weapons drawn shortly after the incident unfolded. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Local emergency scanners and social media posts described a rapid escalation in police presence following reports of gunfire. Witnesses reported seeing officers moving between vehicles with weapons drawn shortly after the incident unfolded. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A user on X updated that there is “5 miles backup” and wrote, “N71 Closed at Stewart, shots fired. HamCo Sheriff says interstate will likely stay closed for a couple of hours. AVOID 71 out of Cincinnati. Backup already 5 miles. Use Lateral.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A user on X updated that there is “5 miles backup” and wrote, “N71 Closed at Stewart, shots fired. HamCo Sheriff says interstate will likely stay closed for a couple of hours. AVOID 71 out of Cincinnati. Backup already 5 miles. Use Lateral.” {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

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