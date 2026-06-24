Claire Valdez net worth: What to know as Mamdani ally wins NY-7 Democratic primary

Claire Valdez, who was Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s pick for New York’s 7th Congressional District, has won the democratic primary election. The progressive state Assemblymember will now have the chance to represent one of the country’s most progressive districts, including Williamsburg, Greenpoint and Bushwick in Brooklyn and Maspeth, Long Island City, and Sunnyside in Queens.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 23: Congressional candidate Claire Valdez acknowledges supporters during her primary-night watch party at 99 Scott Studio on June 23, 2026 in the East Williamsburg neighborhood of the Brooklyn borough in New York City. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Getty Images via AFP)

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Valdez won with 56% of the vote with 93% of votes counted, while Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso got 36%. Valdez beat out Reynoso and City Council Member Julie Won.

Following Valdez’s win, here’s a look at her net worth.

Claire Valdez’s net worth

Valdez has an estimated net worth of approximately $8,000, according to Quiver Quantitative.

The website Claire Valdez for Congress describes her as “a union organizer, artist and proud democratic socialist.” She is a dual citizen of the Ysleta del Sur Pueblo Nation and the US, and has worked low-wage customer service jobs through high school, college and even after that.

“As a worker at Columbia University, she joined UAW Local 2110, was elected to the bargaining committee, and organized to democratize her union. A longtime leader in NYC-DSA, Claire serves in the New York State Assembly, where she has fought to tax the rich, protect tenants, and empower working people,” the website says.

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{{^usCountry}} It adds that New York’s 7th Congressional District “has also long stood on the frontlines of progressive political change. It was here that the daughter of a sugarcane worker took on the political establishment and became the first Puerto Rican woman elected to Congress. Nydia Velázquez went on to spend decades fighting for workers, immigrants, and small businesses against corporate power. This district delivered the single largest margin of victory for Zohran Mamdani in the Democratic primary for mayor. It’s a district that doesn’t just want strongly-worded letters but a real economic vision to win the working class away from Trumpism. That’s what Claire will deliver.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It adds that New York’s 7th Congressional District “has also long stood on the frontlines of progressive political change. It was here that the daughter of a sugarcane worker took on the political establishment and became the first Puerto Rican woman elected to Congress. Nydia Velázquez went on to spend decades fighting for workers, immigrants, and small businesses against corporate power. This district delivered the single largest margin of victory for Zohran Mamdani in the Democratic primary for mayor. It’s a district that doesn’t just want strongly-worded letters but a real economic vision to win the working class away from Trumpism. That’s what Claire will deliver.” {{/usCountry}}

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Valdez supports abolishing ICE, according to PIX11. She also says that she would face the “corporate greed” that has forced workers to be involved in low-paying jobs. She has previously even touted her track record fighting for the US to recognize the situation in Gaza as a genocide, and also to stop weapons funding for Israel.

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Valdez now moves forward to the November general election.