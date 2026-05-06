Miss Israel claims Zohran Mamdani’s wife Rama Duwaji’s ‘demeanour changed’ upon discovering her identity

The reigning Miss Israel, Melanie Shiraz Asor, in an Instagram post, said that her unexpected meeting with Zohran Mamdani’s wife, Rama Duwaji, turned out to be unpleasant. She claimed that the Syrian-American artist’s “demeanour changed” when she disclosed her identity. Miss Israel Melanie Shiraz Asor with Rama Duwaji. (Insatgram/@melanieshiraz)

“Was I surprised by the outcome? Not particularly. It is easy to apologize without meaningfully changing one’s behavior. It is easy to claim opposition to dehumanization in principle, but far more difficult to embody that in practice,” Miss Israel wrote.

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She added, “She was polite throughout. But the shift in demeanor was evident, and the lack of willingness to engage even more so. I approached the interaction with openness to a genuine, respectful conversation. That openness was not reciprocated.”

Melanie Shiraz Asor continued, “And that, perhaps, is the more telling point: how often this disconnect appears, and how normalized it has become.”

She shared a video in which she discussed Duwaji’s old posts and accused her of not engaging in conversation.

Recalling her interaction with Duwaji, the beauty pageant winner shared, “For those asking, I told her I was Miss Israel, that I’m Israeli and Jewish. I also told her I was disappointed to see the content that she was posting, liking, and promoting, but that I would be open to having a productive conversation with her about it.”