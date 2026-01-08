‘Uncanny resemblance’: Pakistani origin woman’s iconic side eye imitation of Rama Duwaji goes viral

The reactions poured in rapidly, with users sharing their disbelief and admiration. One comment read, “For a second I thought this was actually Rama Duwaji.” Another wrote, “The resemblance is uncanny, especially the eyes.” A third user commented, “This is imitation done right, subtle and classy.” Others added, “I had to check the username twice,” “She has nailed the vibe perfectly,” “This is honestly impressive,” and “Internet wins today with this lookalike moment.”

The video, shared on Instagram by a woman named K Khan, shows her dressed in an outfit reminiscent of Duwaji’s minimalist yet chic fashion sense. What truly elevated the clip, however, were her eye movements and subtle facial expressions, which many viewers felt mirrored the First Lady almost perfectly. Within a short span, the video crossed 1.9 million views.

A video imitating New York’s First Lady Rama Duwaji has taken social media by storm, drawing attention for its striking resemblance and precise mannerisms. The clip features a Pakistani origin woman recreating Duwaji’s signature style and expressions, leaving viewers impressed and amused in equal measure.

Mamdani and Duwaji’s love story Duwaji is married to New York City’s 112th mayor Zohran Mamdani, and the couple’s personal story has often intrigued the public. Mamdani and Duwaji hosted their engagement and wedding celebrations in Dubai in December 2024, followed by a civil ceremony in New York City. They later marked their marriage with a lavish three day celebration at Mamdani’s family estate in Uganda in July, according to the New York Post.

The couple also shared photos from their civil wedding, including one showing Duwaji in a simple white dress and boots, holding a bouquet as she stood smiling with Mamdani inside a train car.

Finding love in a busy city In a June 22 Instagram video shared by YouTuber and content creator Kaneez Surka, Mamdani spoke candidly about how he met his wife and offered advice to single people searching for love. Answering a question on how he would help others find love, he said, “First is, I found my wife on Hinge. So dating apps still work. Just to let people know.”

He also reflected on the pressures of city life, adding, “A lot of people, a lot of New Yorkers are basically on a hamster wheel of anxiety. There is not much time to sit in the park. There is not much time to explore your own city, if you are always worried about if you have enough money to make your rent. So the love of your life, may currently be too stressed about whether they can afford the most expensive city in the United States to find you. Affordability is about the romance.”