Claude AI down? Users say chat and code features aren't working

Claude AI is experiencing widespread outages Wednesday, with users reporting failures in chat responses, Claude Code, and login issues across the platform. Thousands took to social media and Downdetector to complain that Anthropic's AI assistant was unresponsive or throwing errors.

Downdetector reports

Claude AI is experiencing widespread outages.(Bloomberg)

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According to Downdetector, reports of issues began around 1:45 p.m. EDT on Wednesday. By 2 p.m., nearly 2,500 outage reports had been logged, with most users flagging problems related to chat, code functionality, and the app.

Several users shared error messages indicating server-side failures, including repeated “API Error: 500 – Internal server error” notifications while using Claude Code.

Others speculated that the issue may be tied to specific models, with some claiming errors appeared more frequently when using Sonnet.

One person wrote, "Glad I’m not a vibe coder...Claude goes down and I can still get work done. API Error: 500 {"type":"error","error":{"type":"api_error","message":"Internal server error"},"request_id"

Another added, "Switching from Sonnet to Opus should fix it; the Claude Code error appears to be limited to Sonnet."

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{{^usCountry}} A third person reported, "From Calude Code: API Error: 500 {"type":"error","error":{"type":"api_error","message":"Internal server error"}" {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A third person reported, "From Calude Code: API Error: 500 {"type":"error","error":{"type":"api_error","message":"Internal server error"}" {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Another wrote, "Just humming along, knocking things off the todo list, and BAM, API Error: 500. Looks like it's not just me. :/ Sigh, looks like I have to wait to do more todo items with Claude." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another wrote, "Just humming along, knocking things off the todo list, and BAM, API Error: 500. Looks like it's not just me. :/ Sigh, looks like I have to wait to do more todo items with Claude." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read: CEO says programmers are losing touch with coding skills amid AI rise: ‘Who is going to fix it’ Social media reports {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: CEO says programmers are losing touch with coding skills amid AI rise: ‘Who is going to fix it’ Social media reports {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Users also turned to X to share their experiences. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Users also turned to X to share their experiences. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} One user wrote, "Claude code is down. Even AI needs a break." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One user wrote, "Claude code is down. Even AI needs a break." {{/usCountry}}

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Another reported, "Looks like Claude AI is down."

What is Claude AI?

Claude AI is a family of advanced AI models developed by Anthropic, a company founded in 2021 by former OpenAI researchers.

Launched in 2023, Claude is designed to be helpful, honest, and safe, using a technique known as Constitutional AI. It is widely used for coding, writing, data analysis, and complex reasoning tasks.

Claude is available via web and mobile apps, APIs, and enterprise offerings, with models such as Opus, Sonnet, and Haiku catering to different performance and efficiency needs.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan ...Read More Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit. Read Less

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