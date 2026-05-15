Claude Code down: Thousands complain of outage; how to fix issue as company shares update

Claude Code was down for thousands of users on Thursday and a status update was provided by the company even as users lodged complaints. As per Downdetector, over 1700 people were facing issues at the time of writing.

Claude logo is seen on a phone screen.(Unsplash)

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As per the site, most appeared to be facing problems with Claude Code, though some also showed problems with Claude Chat. "Claude code down?" one asked on X. Others shared screenshots of the outage.

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{{^usCountry}} Another person added “Claude Opus 4.6 and 4.7 down again. Elevated error rates, Anthropic investigating as of 00:18 UTC.” Anthropic provides update on Claude outage {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another person added “Claude Opus 4.6 and 4.7 down again. Elevated error rates, Anthropic investigating as of 00:18 UTC.” Anthropic provides update on Claude outage {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile Claude shared an update on the Status Page. “We are currently investigating this issue,” it initially wrote, before adding “We are continuing to investigate this issue.” It noted “Elevated error rates on Opus 4.6 and 4.7.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile Claude shared an update on the Status Page. “We are currently investigating this issue,” it initially wrote, before adding “We are continuing to investigate this issue.” It noted “Elevated error rates on Opus 4.6 and 4.7.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read | This new AI will do your work while you sip an iced latte and judge everyone {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read | This new AI will do your work while you sip an iced latte and judge everyone {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} However, the outage appeared to be short lived. On Downdetector, now, the number of complaints logged has sharply fallen to a little over 1100. Notably, Anthropic has not marked the issue as resolved yet. Claude down: Temporary outage draws various reactions {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, the outage appeared to be short lived. On Downdetector, now, the number of complaints logged has sharply fallen to a little over 1100. Notably, Anthropic has not marked the issue as resolved yet. Claude down: Temporary outage draws various reactions {{/usCountry}}

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For the short period that Claude was down, several people began to react. “Damn...right in the middle of work and @claudeai is down…Back to manual coding until it's fixed,” one wrote, showing the dependency on the AI agent.

Another quipped “claude code down (again?). Finally I have a peaceful dinner time.” Yet another person appeared to humorously claim responsibility. “Im pretty sure I played a big role in claude being down. My apologies everyone. We're changing the world over here,” they wrote. Many others began to say they would ‘touch grass’ amid Claude being down.

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As the situation began to normalize, more reactions poured in. One person said “thanks claude, rly needed that 10-? min powerbreak (i'm tired, boss),” on the Downdetector comment section. Another remarked “sonnet is working for me, but not opus yet.” Yet another said “Opus is working for me.”

Others further highlighted the use of Claude in everyday work. “Well good thing my shift is over. Good luck to the rest of you o7,” a person wrote. Yet another tried to provide a workaround and said “Hi all, if you want to continue working on Claude Code during this outage, you can switch to Sonnet 4.6 and it will work just fine!”.

Claude Code down: How to fix issues

If Claude Code is down, one can try to restart the session, or use Ctrl+C to cancel stuck operations. However, given that this is an outage on Anthropic's side, user level fixes are not likely to work.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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