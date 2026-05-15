Claude Code down: Thousands complain of outage; how to fix issue as company shares update

As per the site, most appeared to be facing problems with Claude Code , though some also showed problems with Claude Chat. "Claude code down?" one asked on X . Others shared screenshots of the outage.

Claude Code was down for thousands of users on Thursday and a status update was provided by the company even as users lodged complaints. As per Downdetector, over 1700 people were facing issues at the time of writing.

Another person added “Claude Opus 4.6 and 4.7 down again. Elevated error rates, Anthropic investigating as of 00:18 UTC.”

Anthropic provides update on Claude outage Meanwhile Claude shared an update on the Status Page. “We are currently investigating this issue,” it initially wrote, before adding “We are continuing to investigate this issue.” It noted “Elevated error rates on Opus 4.6 and 4.7.”

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However, the outage appeared to be short lived. On Downdetector, now, the number of complaints logged has sharply fallen to a little over 1100. Notably, Anthropic has not marked the issue as resolved yet.

Claude down: Temporary outage draws various reactions For the short period that Claude was down, several people began to react. “Damn...right in the middle of work and @claudeai is down…Back to manual coding until it's fixed,” one wrote, showing the dependency on the AI agent.

Another quipped “claude code down (again?). Finally I have a peaceful dinner time.” Yet another person appeared to humorously claim responsibility. “Im pretty sure I played a big role in claude being down. My apologies everyone. We're changing the world over here,” they wrote. Many others began to say they would ‘touch grass’ amid Claude being down.

As the situation began to normalize, more reactions poured in. One person said “thanks claude, rly needed that 10-? min powerbreak (i'm tired, boss),” on the Downdetector comment section. Another remarked “sonnet is working for me, but not opus yet.” Yet another said “Opus is working for me.”

Others further highlighted the use of Claude in everyday work. “Well good thing my shift is over. Good luck to the rest of you o7,” a person wrote. Yet another tried to provide a workaround and said “Hi all, if you want to continue working on Claude Code during this outage, you can switch to Sonnet 4.6 and it will work just fine!”.