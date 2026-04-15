Claude, Yahoo down? How to solve API 500 error amid massive outage; company responds

Anthropic's Claude was down for thousands of users on Wednesday. As per Downdetector, a platform that reports on online outages, nearly 8000 users across the US were experiencing issues with the AI assistant. Meanwhile, a brief Yahoo outage was also reported.

Claude's 500 API error

The Anthropic Claude logo arranged on a laptop in Forest Hills, New York, US(Bloomberg)

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Thousands of users reported intermittent API Error 500 (Internal Server Error) across claude.ai, the web interface, Claude Code, and related services. Anthropic shared an update on its server status page.

“We are seeing increased errors on Claude.ai, API, and Claude Code,” the first message read. It was followed with: “The issue has been identified and a fix is being implemented.”

Read More: Gemini Personal Intelligence is live in India: 5 settings you should change immediately for better results

How to fix or work around API 500 errors

Here are the most effective troubleshooting steps while Anthropic works on the backend:

Check the official status page

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{{^usCountry}} Visit status.claude.com first. If it shows “All Systems Operational” but you’re still getting 500 errors, the issue may be regional or intermittent. Basic refresh and retry {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Visit status.claude.com first. If it shows “All Systems Operational” but you’re still getting 500 errors, the issue may be regional or intermittent. Basic refresh and retry {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Refresh the page or restart your chat session. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Refresh the page or restart your chat session. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Wait 30–60 seconds between attempts (exponential backoff helps avoid rate limits). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Wait 30–60 seconds between attempts (exponential backoff helps avoid rate limits). {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Try incognito/private browsing mode. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Try incognito/private browsing mode. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Read More: Can a tablet replace your laptop? Here’s the real answer you need to know Clear cache and restart {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Read More: Can a tablet replace your laptop? Here’s the real answer you need to know Clear cache and restart {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Clear browser cache/cookies or app cache/data on mobile. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Clear browser cache/cookies or app cache/data on mobile. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Force-close and relaunch the app or browser. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Force-close and relaunch the app or browser. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Restart your device and router. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Restart your device and router. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Switch Networks / Disable VPN {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Switch Networks / Disable VPN {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Toggle between Wi-Fi and mobile data. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Toggle between Wi-Fi and mobile data. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Disable any VPN or proxy, as they can interfere with Anthropic’s routing. Use alternatives or fallbacks {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Disable any VPN or proxy, as they can interfere with Anthropic’s routing. Use alternatives or fallbacks {{/usCountry}}

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Switch temporarily to another model/provider (eg GPT-4o or Gemini) via multi-model tools or wrappers.

Use old sessions or cached conversations if available.

Anthropic has not provided a specific ETA for full resolution today. Based on previous incidents, most major outages have been resolved within 2–10 hours once identified.

Yahoo outage

Meanwhile, Yahoo experienced a brief outage on Wednesday. Users said they were unable to access the mail, AOL services. Downdetector showed at least 2000 reports at one point. However, the numbers have come down.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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