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Claude, Yahoo down? How to solve API 500 error amid massive outage; company responds

Anthropic's Claude was down for thousands of users on Wednesday. Users were seeing an API 500 error

Updated on: Apr 15, 2026 08:48 pm IST
By Yash Nitish Bajaj
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Anthropic's Claude was down for thousands of users on Wednesday. As per Downdetector, a platform that reports on online outages, nearly 8000 users across the US were experiencing issues with the AI assistant. Meanwhile, a brief Yahoo outage was also reported.

Claude's 500 API error

The Anthropic Claude logo arranged on a laptop in Forest Hills, New York, US(Bloomberg)

Thousands of users reported intermittent API Error 500 (Internal Server Error) across claude.ai, the web interface, Claude Code, and related services. Anthropic shared an update on its server status page.

“We are seeing increased errors on Claude.ai, API, and Claude Code,” the first message read. It was followed with: “The issue has been identified and a fix is being implemented.”

Read More: Gemini Personal Intelligence is live in India: 5 settings you should change immediately for better results

How to fix or work around API 500 errors

Here are the most effective troubleshooting steps while Anthropic works on the backend:

Check the official status page

Switch temporarily to another model/provider (eg GPT-4o or Gemini) via multi-model tools or wrappers.

Use old sessions or cached conversations if available.

Anthropic has not provided a specific ETA for full resolution today. Based on previous incidents, most major outages have been resolved within 2–10 hours once identified.

Yahoo outage

Meanwhile, Yahoo experienced a brief outage on Wednesday. Users said they were unable to access the mail, AOL services. Downdetector showed at least 2000 reports at one point. However, the numbers have come down.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Yash Nitish Bajaj

Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun.

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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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