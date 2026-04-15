Claude, Yahoo down? How to solve API 500 error amid massive outage; company responds
Anthropic's Claude was down for thousands of users on Wednesday. Users were seeing an API 500 error
Anthropic's Claude was down for thousands of users on Wednesday. As per Downdetector, a platform that reports on online outages, nearly 8000 users across the US were experiencing issues with the AI assistant. Meanwhile, a brief Yahoo outage was also reported.
Claude's 500 API error
Thousands of users reported intermittent API Error 500 (Internal Server Error) across claude.ai, the web interface, Claude Code, and related services. Anthropic shared an update on its server status page.
“We are seeing increased errors on Claude.ai, API, and Claude Code,” the first message read. It was followed with: “The issue has been identified and a fix is being implemented.”
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How to fix or work around API 500 errors
Here are the most effective troubleshooting steps while Anthropic works on the backend:
Check the official status page
Visit status.claude.com first. If it shows “All Systems Operational” but you’re still getting 500 errors, the issue may be regional or intermittent.
Basic refresh and retry{{/usCountry}}
Visit status.claude.com first. If it shows “All Systems Operational” but you’re still getting 500 errors, the issue may be regional or intermittent.
Basic refresh and retry{{/usCountry}}
Refresh the page or restart your chat session.{{/usCountry}}
Refresh the page or restart your chat session.{{/usCountry}}
Wait 30–60 seconds between attempts (exponential backoff helps avoid rate limits).{{/usCountry}}
Wait 30–60 seconds between attempts (exponential backoff helps avoid rate limits).{{/usCountry}}
Try incognito/private browsing mode.{{/usCountry}}
Try incognito/private browsing mode.{{/usCountry}}
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Clear cache and restart{{/usCountry}}
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Clear cache and restart{{/usCountry}}
Clear browser cache/cookies or app cache/data on mobile.{{/usCountry}}
Clear browser cache/cookies or app cache/data on mobile.{{/usCountry}}
Force-close and relaunch the app or browser.{{/usCountry}}
Force-close and relaunch the app or browser.{{/usCountry}}
Restart your device and router.{{/usCountry}}
Restart your device and router.{{/usCountry}}
Switch Networks / Disable VPN{{/usCountry}}
Switch Networks / Disable VPN{{/usCountry}}
Toggle between Wi-Fi and mobile data.{{/usCountry}}
Toggle between Wi-Fi and mobile data.{{/usCountry}}
Disable any VPN or proxy, as they can interfere with Anthropic’s routing.
Use alternatives or fallbacks{{/usCountry}}
Disable any VPN or proxy, as they can interfere with Anthropic’s routing.
Use alternatives or fallbacks{{/usCountry}}
Switch temporarily to another model/provider (eg GPT-4o or Gemini) via multi-model tools or wrappers.
Use old sessions or cached conversations if available.
Anthropic has not provided a specific ETA for full resolution today. Based on previous incidents, most major outages have been resolved within 2–10 hours once identified.
Yahoo outage
Meanwhile, Yahoo experienced a brief outage on Wednesday. Users said they were unable to access the mail, AOL services. Downdetector showed at least 2000 reports at one point. However, the numbers have come down.