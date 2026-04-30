Clavicular's first response amid Alorah Ziva lawsuit, non-consensual sex allegations; ‘consistent theme of girls…’

Clavicular or Braden Eric Peters is facing a lawsuit from fellow influencer Alorah Ziva or Aleksandra Vasilevna Mendoza. She is suing the ‘looksmaxxer’ influencer for battery, fraud and intentional infliction of emotional distress, as per reports.

Clavicular is being sued by Alorah Ziva who also alleged non-consensual sexual encounters with the 'looksmaxxing' influencer.(X/@FearedBuck)

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She also alleged that Clavicular engaged in non-consensual sexual encounters with her. Amid the controversy surrounding Clavicular, he's put out a pointed post on X, documenting his apparent bad experience with girls in his life.

What did Alorah Ziva say about Clavicular

As per Ziva, she met Clavicular in 2025, when she was underage, and he paid her $1000 to film videos together. Ziva is now 18 and has claimed that Clavicular told her he wanted her to become the female face of the ‘looksmaxxing’ community.

This trend focuses on maximizing attractiveness, often using extreme measures. As per Ziva, they had filmed about four videos together, when Clavicular had her come over to his parents' house. There, she claimed to have been served ‘excessive amounts of alcohol’, as per PEOPLE, who obtained a copy of the complaint.

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{{^usCountry}} She claimed to have been ‘escorted’ to the bedroom after this by Clavicular, and that a computer was set up for livestreaming. The female influencer further claimed that while in the bedroom Clavicular served her ‘multiple servings of vodka’ and she became ‘inebriated and visibly intoxicated’. Then, Clavicular had sex with Ziva, as per the complaint. The influencer also claimed that Clavicular had sex with her the next morning as well while she was still asleep. She claimed that she ‘woke up’ with him ‘penetrating her and having sex with her, again, without her consent’. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She claimed to have been ‘escorted’ to the bedroom after this by Clavicular, and that a computer was set up for livestreaming. The female influencer further claimed that while in the bedroom Clavicular served her ‘multiple servings of vodka’ and she became ‘inebriated and visibly intoxicated’. Then, Clavicular had sex with Ziva, as per the complaint. The influencer also claimed that Clavicular had sex with her the next morning as well while she was still asleep. She claimed that she ‘woke up’ with him ‘penetrating her and having sex with her, again, without her consent’. {{/usCountry}}

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Following this encounter, Ziva claimed that the two did not speak for several months till they crossed paths again in November 2025. During this time, on a livestream, Clavicular allegedly injected Auqalyx, which is an injectable treatment designed to dissolve fat deposits, into Ziva's face, the complaint outlines. Notably, this has not been approved by the FDA. He allegedly administered it to her face and streamed himself during the process, which was carried out without her permission, Ziva claimed.

The complaint further reads “During the video, Peters stated or suggested that methamphetamine had been added to the injection mixture. After the first injection, Plaintiff appeared drugged on camera. Plaintiff believes that she may have been injected with methamphetamine or another undisclosed substance,” as per PEOPLE.

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Clavicular is also being sued for unauthorized publication of Ziva's name and likeness and the latter is seeking damages in excess of $50,000.

Amid this row, Clavicular has put up a post about how girls ‘try to use him for money’.

What Clavicular said

Clavicular has not named names in his post, but has complained about girls ‘trying to take money’ from him at all times. “When I was in the hospital on life support a girl was begging Mitchell for my AMEX credit card (he said no),” he wrote. While Clavicular did not specify which time this was, he could have been referring to the recent case of alleged overdose, where he stopped a streaming midway.

“The consistent theme of girls trying to use me for money is brutal for a young guy trying to navigate a complex society. Hopefully I can find a good girl whos intent is to not to screw me over and take my money,” the 'looksmaxxing' influencer added.

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What lawyers are saying

“The allegations in the complaint speak for themselves. We look forward to hearing from Mr. Peters' attorneys,” Ziva's lawyer told the publication.

Meanwhile, Clavicular's lawyer said “We are aware of the complaint recently filed against Mr. Peters. These are allegations only and remain unproven. Mr. Peters denies the claims and disputes the characterization of events. He will respond through the appropriate legal channels and intends to vigorously defend himself. We will not comment further at this time.”

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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