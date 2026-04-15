Is Clavicular okay? Alleged overdose during livestream sparks fears; ‘pray for him’

Clavicular, the popular streamer, suffered an alleged overdose during a livestream on Tuesday. Known for making ‘looksmaxxing’ famous, Clavicular or Braden Eric Peters has made a niche for himself and amassed a strong supporter base, many of whom expressed concern about his condition.

Clavicular reportedly ended his livestream after allegedly overdosing.(X/ @FearedBuck)

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“Clavicular OVERDOSE, pray for clav,” one page noted sharing a video from when the livestream was cut off.

Another added that EMS was reportedly called, sharing an alleged recording of first response units. “Rescue teams respond, 20 year old male, Overdose,” they could be heard saying.

Is Clavicular okay?

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{{^usCountry}} Clavicular's condition remains unknown amid reports of him overdosing. “Kick streamer Clavicular may have suffered an overdose while live streaming. The stream ended suddenly after he appeared completely out of it, and his condition is unknown,” a page noted. One person claimed, citing a source, that Clavicular was stable. However, this information could not be independently verified since there has been no official statement from authorities or from Clavicular's team. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Clavicular's condition remains unknown amid reports of him overdosing. “Kick streamer Clavicular may have suffered an overdose while live streaming. The stream ended suddenly after he appeared completely out of it, and his condition is unknown,” a page noted. One person claimed, citing a source, that Clavicular was stable. However, this information could not be independently verified since there has been no official statement from authorities or from Clavicular's team. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} While the exact conditions of what led to the overdose is not known either, speculations have been rampant on social media. “Take a deep breath, and sit down. This is serious. Clavicular may have just overdosed on butanediol possibly due to mixing it with opiods. I am praying he is stable and makes it out of this hell hole. We need Clav to go on a health-maxxing journey. He can still have fun. But safe,” one person claimed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While the exact conditions of what led to the overdose is not known either, speculations have been rampant on social media. “Take a deep breath, and sit down. This is serious. Clavicular may have just overdosed on butanediol possibly due to mixing it with opiods. I am praying he is stable and makes it out of this hell hole. We need Clav to go on a health-maxxing journey. He can still have fun. But safe,” one person claimed. {{/usCountry}}

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One page went so far as to claim that the overdose was scripted. “Clavicular Overdose allegedly scripted as cameras can be seen cutting off right as they are laughing, all before the alleged incident happens.” However, there is no proof of the same. HT.com could not independently verify these claims.

Meanwhile, the news of the recent alleged overdose impacted other streamers. Sneako offered prayers and said he would catch up with Clavicular ‘off stream’. A post also falsely claimed that the 20-year-old had died.

Grok weighed in on the many speculations surrounding Clavicular after the alleged overdose during his Kick stream. The AI chatbot wrote “Reports of Clavicular abruptly ending his Kick stream while appearing impaired are circulating, tied to a leaked 911 call for a 20-year-old male overdose. Multiple sources claim he's stable, but no official confirmation from him, his team, or authorities yet. Condition remains unverified.”

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Clavicular was recently in the news after he opened fire on an alligator in Florida, sparking fears of arrest. However, he was taken in after that, not for the shooting, but allegedly for another argument that had broken out on his stream.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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