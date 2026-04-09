Clavicular's viral video with trans women: 'We’re the OG looksmaxxers'

A recent video featuring online streamer Clavicular gained widespread discussion across social media, not for controversy but for its tone and cultural meanings.

Clavicular’s viral livestream moment with trans women sparks a broader conversation on looksmaxxing, identity, and evolving internet culture(Kick)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The clip, which shows a casual interaction between Clavicular and a group of trans women during a livestream, has drawn attention.

Who is Clavicular?

Braden Eric Peters, who is also known as Clavicular, is a US-based streamer known for his association with the “looksmaxxing” movement, which is an online trend focused on improving physical appearance.

He became popular and prominent through livestreams on platforms like Kick and TikTok. Sometimes got viral with high-risk content also.

Despite criticism, he remains a widely discussed figure in internet culture, especially among younger online audiences.

Viral moment: conversation, not confrontation

The video captures Clavicular and his friend Andrew Morales, also known online as “The Cuban Tarzan,” having a conversation with a group of trans women during a livestream.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Unlike typical viral clashes and loud debates, this discussion was calm and conversational. The participants discussed about online trends, identity and aesthetic choices. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Unlike typical viral clashes and loud debates, this discussion was calm and conversational. The participants discussed about online trends, identity and aesthetic choices. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} One of the trans women remarked, “You know that trans women are like the OG…,” referring to their long-standing role in aesthetic practices. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One of the trans women remarked, “You know that trans women are like the OG…,” referring to their long-standing role in aesthetic practices. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Another added that they were the “original looksmaxxers,” highlighting how trans communities have historically engaged in techniques like skincare and hormones. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another added that they were the “original looksmaxxers,” highlighting how trans communities have historically engaged in techniques like skincare and hormones. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} What is ‘looksmaxxing’? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What is ‘looksmaxxing’? {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The term “looksmaxxing” refers to an idea focused on maximizing physical attractiveness through methods like grooming, fitness, skincare, and in some cases, medical or cosmetic usage.

While the concept has gained reach among online communities, the viral interaction brought attention to its deeper roots, with trans women explaining their early influence in shaping such practices.

By Roshan Tony

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON