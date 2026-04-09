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Clavicular's viral video with trans women: 'We’re the OG looksmaxxers'

Clavicular’s viral livestream with trans women ignited discussion on looksmaxxing culture, highlighting identity, representation, and evolving internet trends.

Published on: Apr 09, 2026 04:43 am IST
Edited by HT US Desk
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A recent video featuring online streamer Clavicular gained widespread discussion across social media, not for controversy but for its tone and cultural meanings.

Clavicular’s viral livestream moment with trans women sparks a broader conversation on looksmaxxing, identity, and evolving internet culture(Kick)

The clip, which shows a casual interaction between Clavicular and a group of trans women during a livestream, has drawn attention.

Who is Clavicular?

Braden Eric Peters, who is also known as Clavicular, is a US-based streamer known for his association with the “looksmaxxing” movement, which is an online trend focused on improving physical appearance.

He became popular and prominent through livestreams on platforms like Kick and TikTok. Sometimes got viral with high-risk content also.

Despite criticism, he remains a widely discussed figure in internet culture, especially among younger online audiences.

Viral moment: conversation, not confrontation

The video captures Clavicular and his friend Andrew Morales, also known online as “The Cuban Tarzan,” having a conversation with a group of trans women during a livestream.

The term “looksmaxxing” refers to an idea focused on maximizing physical attractiveness through methods like grooming, fitness, skincare, and in some cases, medical or cosmetic usage.

While the concept has gained reach among online communities, the viral interaction brought attention to its deeper roots, with trans women explaining their early influence in shaping such practices.

By Roshan Tony

 
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