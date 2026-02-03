Clintons to testify in Epstein case: Everything new files reveal about Bill and Hillary

Confirmation that the Clintons would appear came Monday, when Clinton spokesman Angel Ureña said on social media that both would testify before the committee. Ureña said the couple had negotiated “in good faith” and accused the panel of acting politically rather than seeking facts.

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer said the action was intended to reinforce that “no one is above the law,” noting that lawmakers had repeatedly sought cooperation from Clinton’s attorneys over an extended period.

The agreement follows months of standoff between the Clintons’ legal team and the Republican-led House Oversight Committee, which had issued subpoenas seeking testimony. Late last month, the committee approved a measure to hold both Clintons in criminal contempt, a step supported by several Democrats, reports indicated.

Former US President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton have agreed to testify before a congressional panel examining links to the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, amid escalating political and legal pressure, according to reports.

He added that the Clintons had already testified under oath about what they knew and said they welcomed the opportunity to establish standards that apply uniformly.

What newly released files show The scrutiny comes after the US Department of Justice released Epstein-related materials under a law passed by Congress. Those files include photographs showing Bill Clinton at Epstein’s properties.

One image shows Clinton swimming in a pool, while another appears to show him reclining in what looks like a hot tub.

While Clinton’s presence in the files has drawn attention, he has consistently denied any wrongdoing. Notably, he has never been accused by Epstein’s victims and has said he had no knowledge of Epstein’s sex crimes at the time.

Clintons’ response to allegations When the photographs were made public, Clinton’s spokesman said they were decades old and that Clinton had ended his association with Epstein well before the financier’s criminal conduct became widely known.

Lawyers for the Clintons have also maintained that the subpoenas were unenforceable and argued that the couple had already provided all relevant information in their possession, as per reports.

It is unclear whether the House will proceed with the planned contempt vote now that the Clintons have agreed to testify. The Oversight Committee has said it will continue pursuing testimony it believes is necessary as part of its investigation, reports indicated.