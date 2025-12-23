'Release all remaining files': Bill Clinton accuses DOJ of 'protecting someone' amid new Epstein files drop

Bill Clinton's connection with Jeffrey Epstein is well-established, and the photos and documents recently released by the Department of Justice (DOJ) feature him several times. With more files left to be released, despite the deadline set by the Epstein Files Transparency Act expiring, more details remain to be unraveled. A painting of former U.S. President Bill Clinton wearing a dress is displayed inside the Manhattan home of Jeffrey Epstein in this image from the estate of late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.(via REUTERS)

Now, three days since the latest release on Friday, Bill Clinton has issued a statement via his spokesperson alleging that the DOJ released the files selectively, speculating that it was done so to "protect someone." He demanded the release of "the full and complete record the public demands and deserves.”

"…what the Department of Justice has released so far, and the manner in which it did so, makes one thing clear: someone or something is being protected," Angel Urena, a spokesperson of Bill Clinton, said in the statement. "We do not know whom, what, or why.”

"This includes, without limitation, any records that may exist and are subject to disclosure under the Act (Public Law 119–38 enacted Nov. 19, 2025), including grand jury transcripts, interview notes, photographs, and findings by the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York," it added.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche has said that the remaining documents related to the investigation into the Jeffrey Epstein and his partner and co-accused, Ghislaine Maxwell, will be released in the coming days. But, in the photos released Friday, Bill Clinton featured prominently.

What The Epstein Files Contain About Clinton

Among the Clinton photos released were of the former President inside Jeffrey Epstein's jet with a woman on his lap and a photo of Clinton having dinner with Rolling Stones frontman, Mick Jagger. Another photo showed Clinton in a hot tub with a group of women whose faces were marked in black.

Clinton associated with Jeffrey Epstein socially in the early 2000s and flew on Epstein’s private jet several times, according to flight logs. Clinton has denied any wrongdoing, says he cut ties long before Epstein’s crimes became public, and has not been accused or charged in connection with Epstein.