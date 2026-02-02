Protest held outside Mamdani’s residence? What we know as videos surface after Mira Nair named in Epstein files

However, the posts do not provide verifiable details such as the exact location, date, or confirmation that the property shown belongs to Mamdani. Several clips appear to have been re-posted without context, while others lack visible landmarks that could independently establish where they were filmed.

Social media posts and videos circulating on X claim that a protest took place outside the residence of Zohran Mamdani following reports that his mother, acclaimed filmmaker Mira Nair, was named in documents linked to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The Moscow Times and MAGA-affiliated pages shared clips purportedly showing protesters outside the residence, along with chants directed at the mayor.

Is there confirmation of a protest? The existence of a protest is based solely on social media evidence, not official confirmation. According to verification responses generated by Grok, the videos circulating online do appear to show a small gathering outside the mayor’s residence. Grok stated that the footage shows a real location and audible chants, but added that the demonstration appeared limited in size and scope.

Also Read: Fact check: Is Eminem named in Epstein files? What latest release shows

There is no public information indicating police action, permits, or official records related to the gathering. No major news organizations have reported on the protests either.

What the Epstein files confirm Mira Nair’s name does appear in recently released documents tied to Epstein. The documents include names of individuals referenced in Epstein’s contacts, flight logs, or social circles.

Nair's name came up in the context of an after-party for a film at Ghislaine Maxwell's place, where Jeff Bezos and Bill Clinton were also allegedly present. An alleged photo going viral on social media showed Nair holding a baby Mamdani in her arms, standing next to Clinton and Epstein.

Also Read: New Jeffrey Epstein emails hint at Indian victim of his sex abuse ring

Crucially, being named in the documents does not imply criminal conduct. Many individuals mentioned in the files have not been accused of wrongdoing, and the records themselves do not constitute allegations.

Nair has not been charged or accused in connection with Epstein, and there is no indication of any illegal activity involving Mamdani.