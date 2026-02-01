Fact check: Is Eminem named in Epstein files? What latest release shows

The latest release of documents linked to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has sparked online speculation about several celebrities. However, rapper Eminem is not named in the newly released Epstein files, according to The News International. Eminem performs during "Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central," on June 6, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File) (AP)

The documents were made public by the US Department of Justice on Friday and include references to a number of prominent figures from politics, business and entertainment. While several well-known names appear in the records, there is no mention of Marshall Mathers, Eminem’s real name, the outlet reported.

How the claims began Speculation linking Eminem to the Epstein files gained traction online following recent protests in Minneapolis against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) crackdowns. Separate reports said two people were killed during unrest connected to the demonstrations.

During online discussions surrounding those events, supporters of President Donald Trump accused Eminem of being named in the Epstein documents. The claims resurfaced as fans circulated older videos of the rapper, through his Slim Shady persona, criticising Trump and other Republican leaders.

In response, Trump supporters argued that Eminem should not target the president, alleging that the rapper appeared in Epstein-related files. Those claims were widely shared on social media platforms but were not supported by evidence.

What the documents actually show According to The News International, the Justice Department’s latest release does not contain Eminem’s name. Some online posts pointed to references to an individual named “Marshall” in the documents, but the outlet clarified that this does not refer to Marshall Mathers.

The report stated clearly that there is no record of Eminem appearing in the newly released Epstein files, and claims suggesting otherwise are incorrect.

Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in his jail cell in 2019. While his death was officially ruled a suicide, it has fueled years of conspiracy theories, some of which resurfaced during the 2024 US presidential campaign.

The latest document release has renewed scrutiny of individuals whose names appear in Epstein-related records.