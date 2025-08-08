Eminem recalls crying after missing daughter's guitar recital in 2007 due to drug overdose in his new documentary Stans

Popular American rapper Eminem is revisiting one of the darkest periods of his life in his recently documentary Stans. The rapper, known for hits like Mockingbird and Without Me, gets personal about his struggle with addiction, the overdose that nearly ended his life in 2007, and the emotional moments that finally pushed him to seek help. Eminem saw the video of his daughter's first recital

“I got into this vicious cycle of, ‘I’m depressed so I need more pills,’ and then your tolerance gets so high that you end up overdosing,” he recalled in the film. Reflecting on the aftermath, he says, “I woke up in the hospital and I didn’t know what the f**k happened. It seemed like I fell asleep, and I woke up with tubes in me and s**t. I wanted to get up. I couldn't move.”

Once back home, he found himself slipping again. “After the overdose, I came home going, ‘Yo, bro, I need something.’” He explains that he reached a terrifying conclusion: “I felt like I was going to die if I don’t do something.”

But the moment that truly broke him came when he missed an important event in his daughter Hailie Jade’s life. “I had this video that they brought me because I missed Hailie's first guitar recital,” he says. “The amount of guilt that I felt, I cried when I saw it because I was like, ‘Oh my God, I missed that.’”

That regret led to a powerful reckoning, “Do you want to miss everything? If you can’t do it for yourself... then at least do it for them,” Eminem says in the documentary.

Eminem has been sober since April 2008, and he chronicled the beginning of that journey in his 2009 album Relapse. In April this year, he marked 16 years of sobriety with a celebratory Instagram post showing his recovery chip.