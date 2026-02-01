Epstein files: What new documents show about LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman

Newly released documents tied to late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein include email exchanges and scheduling notes that reference LinkedIn co-founder and venture capitalist Reid Hoffman, according to reporting by the New York Post. The material is part of the broader disclosure by the US Department of Justice, which is continuing its review of millions of Epstein-related records. Hoffman’s name also appeared in an email exchange between Epstein and SpaceX founder Elon Musk in 2014. (X/ @reidhoffman)

The newly surfaced emails do not allege criminal conduct by Hoffman. However, they place his name among a number of high-profile figures mentioned in Epstein’s correspondence, travel planning and internal communications.

Visits and stays: What emails show According to the New York Post, the documents include emails and apparent scheduling memos that reference Hoffman’s visits or planned stays at several Epstein-owned properties, including his Manhattan townhouse, a New Mexico ranch and the private Caribbean island Little St. James.

One email cited in the report stated that “Reid will spend the night at 71st,” referring to Epstein’s Upper East Side residence in New York City.

Another scheduling memo dated 2014 listed dinners and social engagements and noted that Hoffman and Japanese venture capitalist Joi Ito would go to Epstein’s ranch for a weekend, though no specific dates were included.

The files also contained detailed travel information, including flight arrangements showing Hoffman was expected to travel from San Francisco to Florida ahead of a visit to Epstein’s island, according to the Post.

Personal correspondence included in records Among the documents are informal email exchanges between Epstein and his assistant, Saida Sapieva, referencing Hoffman’s misplaced passport. In one message, Epstein reportedly wrote that he had found Hoffman’s passport inside a gift bag.

In a follow-up email sent directly to Hoffman, Epstein wrote, “Larry and me and your passport,” to which Hoffman responded, “Excellent!”

The New York Post noted that the reference to “Larry” appeared to be a mention of former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, though the context of the exchange was not explained in the documents.

Other prominent figures appear in emails Hoffman’s name also appeared in an email exchange between Epstein and SpaceX founder Elon Musk in 2014. In that message, Epstein asked Musk whether he planned to spend Christmas in St. Barts, noting that he had recently spoken with Hoffman. Musk replied that he was unsure of his plans.

Additional emails from 2012 showed Musk discussing interest in social gatherings during the holiday season, the Post reported.

The Department of Justice has said the newly released documents account for less than one percent of the millions Epstein-related records still under review.