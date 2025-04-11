Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 11, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Coachella dubbed ‘literal hell’ as attendees wait 12 hours to get into campsite

ByArya Vaishnavi
Apr 11, 2025 07:29 PM IST

Festival-goers describe Coachella as 'literal hell' amid long waiting times

Coachella is having a troublesome start this year, with attendees branding the festival “literal hell.” The famed music and arts event, which is held annually in Indio, California, attracts over 100,000 visitors each day over its two weekends. However, on Thursday, people were left waiting for more than 12 hours just to get inside the campsite, according to a Business Insider report.

Coachella 2025 will take place April 11th-13th and April 18th(UnSplash)
Coachella 2025 will take place April 11th-13th and April 18th(UnSplash)

Coachella branded ‘literal hell’ as attendees stuck waiting for over 12 hours

“I made a joke earlier that I didn't know Fyre Festival tickets were included in admission this year, but that's honestly how I feel,” festival-goer Adam Roberts told the outlet while waiting in his car. “I feel duped.” Though attendees receive regular promotional updates via Coachella's official app and website, they did not hear anything about the delays.

The general admission passes for Coachella range between $539 to $549, while VIP tickets cost anywhere between $1,199 and $1,399, per Billboard. Seasoned festivalgoers told the outlet that they had never seen such a condition before. Hailey Maxwell, who was heading to her fifth Coachella on Thursday morning, said, “They usually open the gates around 3:15 to 3:30 a.m. every year, which is why people wait around the area.”

While she arrived in Indio around 3 am PT, Maxwell had been stuck in line for nine hours. “We're usually at the campsite before sunrise. I'm not even to the security checkpoint yet,” she said, calling the outlet at 12:30 pm PT while still inside her car. “The directions were the same they had on the website in past years, but this time, they're directing people a different way,” she explained.

“There was no traffic control, so nobody knew where they were going. It took us four hours just to travel half a mile,” Maxwell further revealed. Two more attendees, Oliver and Kayla Standring, who arrived in line at 8 am PT, told the outlet, “I've camped another four times at Coachella, and usually it's a pretty smooth process,” adding that in the past, it has taken “two hours max” to get inside.

Kelly Jensen, who waited in line from 2 am to 2 pm, slammed the festival as “literal hell.” “It was truly the worst experience ever and also super disappointing because of how much money we spent to be at an event that we really loved. We finally got in, but no one has energy to start setting up camp.”

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
News / World News / US News / Coachella dubbed ‘literal hell’ as attendees wait 12 hours to get into campsite
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 11, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On