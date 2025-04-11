Coachella 2025: When and where to watch the music festival online?

Coachella 2025 is set to begin on Friday, April 11, marking the return of one of the world’s most anticipated music festivals. This year’s lineup features global superstars including Lady Gaga and Charli XCX, drawing thousands of music fans to the California desert for two weekends of live performances, art installations, and cultural experiences. For those unable to attend in person, the festival will be streamed live online, allowing fans around the world to enjoy the performances from the comfort of their homes. Coachella 2025 kicks off April 11 with live streams available on their official YouTube Channel.(Representative Image- Pixabay )

Also Read: Fyre Festival 2: Is it actually happening in Mexico next month? Here's the update

Where to watch Coachella 2025 online?

The 24th edition of the festival will stretch over two weekends, the first weekend will be April 11 to April 13 and the second is scheduled for April 18 to April 20. The stage for the power-packed musical performances is set at the Empire Polo Grounds in California’s Indio. While many would be attending the show to experience Coachella 2025 up close, those who could not make it due to any reason can still watch it from the comfort of their homes.

The Coachella 2025 will be available to stream online for free on YouTube and fans can visit their official YouTube channel to check out the same. The online streaming of the festival will begin at 4 pm PT every day of the Coachella festival during its first weekend. Moreover, the music festival also has an app to stream the festivities. The app is easy to avail on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store to download and also keep fans updated on the schedule based on the time zone they live in.

Also Read: Coachella 1st weekend lineup: Who is performing on April 11, 12 and 13- See full schedule

Who will be performing at Coachella 2025 Day 1?

Lady Gaga’s performance on Friday, April 11 is the headline of the show and the most anticipated act of the evening. Her performance will be supported by the UK electronic duo Overmono, Missy Elliott and Benson Boone. Fans can also look out for performances by Marina, Thee Sacred Souls, and DJ Gigola while EDM lovers can watch out for Vintage Culture and HiTech.