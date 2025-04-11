Coachella 1st weekend lineup: Who is performing on April 11, 12 and 13- See full schedule

The 2025 edition of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival officially kicks off today, April 11, launching three days of star-powered performances, genre-spanning music, and cultural moments at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. The first weekend promises a lineup stacked with icons, rising stars, and global sensations, drawing tens of thousands of fans to the desert — and millions more tuning in via live stream. With a lineup full of global sensations, rising stars, and icons, the opening weekend is expected to attract tens of thousands of fans to the desert, with millions more watching live.(Unsplash)

Schedule and line-up for Week 1

Friday, April 11: Gaga Returns, Missy Elliott Leads Hip-Hop Surge

Pop powerhouse Lady Gaga returns to headline Friday night, marking one of the most anticipated sets of the weekend and her first appearance at Coachella since her legendary 2017 fill-in for Beyoncé. Gaga’s show is expected to blend her recent “Chromatica Ball” visuals with surprises from her upcoming project.

Supporting acts throughout the day include the genre-defying Missy Elliott, the high-energy UK electronic duo Overmono, and breakout pop singer Benson Boone. Fans of indie and soul can also catch Marina, Thee Sacred Souls, and DJ Gigola on various stages, while EDM enthusiasts will flock to Vintage Culture and HiTech under the Sahara tent.

Saturday, April 12: Green Day’s First-Ever Coachella, Travis Scott After Hours

Saturday is a day for alternative and rock fans as Green Day takes the main stage for their Coachella debut. The punk rock legends are expected to run through hits from Dookie and American Idiot, celebrating decades of influence in a high-octane set.

Electronic music plays a central role, with Keinemusik, Arca, and Kraftwerk anchoring the dance-heavy Mojave and Yuma stages. Charli XCX returns to the festival with both solo and guest appearances, while Japanese Breakfast, Miike Snow, and Jimmy Eat World deliver strong indie and alt vibes.

The night doesn't end with Green Day. Travis Scott is slated for a special late-night performance, building off his previous Coachella buzz and bringing the desert energy into the early hours.

Sunday, April 13: Post Malone Closes with Country Flair, Global Acts Shine

Sunday’s headliner Post Malone is set to cap off the weekend with a career-spanning set that blends hip-hop, pop, and his recent foray into country. His slot comes amid a musical reinvention phase, promising both his signature hits and acoustic surprises.

The final day also spotlights international artists, including Nigerian Afrobeat star Rema, French dance act Justice, and British techno innovator Sara Landry. Megan Thee Stallion returns for a second performance, while artists like Clairo, Amaarae, and Beabadoobee provide a more laid-back, alternative counterbalance across the Mojave and Gobi stages.

Notably, the weekend saw some lineup shakeups: FKA twigs was forced to cancel due to visa complications, and Massive Attack withdrew, citing concerns about their environmental impact from touring.

Can’t make it to the desert?

For fans who can’t attend in person, Coachella 2025 will be streamed live via its official YouTube channels, giving music lovers around the world front-row access to all the action. The festival will stream all six stages simultaneously on Coachella’s official YouTube page, with performances starting daily at 1:00 pm (PDT) — that’s 1:30 am (IST) the following day. So, for Indian viewers, Friday’s shows begin in the early hours of Saturday, and so on.

The streams are accompanied by options to rewind, catch replays of earlier sets, and access behind-the-scenes content and artist interviews. Viewers can also set reminders for their favorite acts and switch between stages directly from YouTube’s user-friendly interface.

With its massive lineup and cultural cachet, Coachella 2025 continues to evolve — balancing nostalgia and newness, mainstream and underground, music and message.