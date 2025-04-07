3 dozen more international students, alumni of California universities have visas revoked. Here are affected colleges

The Trump administration has revoked the visas of at least three dozen more international students and recent alumni of various California universities. This comes amid President Donald Trump’s visa crackdown as he seeks to deport international students involved in pro-Palestine protests. 3 dozen more international students, alumni of California universities have visas revoked (Unsplash - representational image)

Targeted colleges

Stanford University and several colleges part of the University of California system told NBC News that their school communities were affected by the ongoing crackdown. It began last month with the detainment of Columbia University alum Mahmoud Khalil.

School officials confirmed that four Stanford students and two recent grads lost their visas. The officials added that they have made “external legal assistance” available to them. In addition, as many as 35 students and alumni of the state colleges were targeted by the Trump administration.

In a statement to NBC News, the University of California said that the deportation threat among students at its many colleges is “fluid.” “And we continue to monitor and assess its implications for the UC community and the people affected,” the University of California administration said. “We are committed to doing what we can to support all members of our community as they exercise their rights under the law.”

Meanwhile, UC Berkeley said two undergrads, two grad students and two alumni were also affected. The visas of five UC San Diego students and 12 people tied to UC Davis have been revoked.

“The federal government has not explained the reasons behind these terminations,” UC Davis reportedly said. “We recognize that these actions are distressing for many in our campus community.”

Six University of California, Los Angeles students’ visas have also been revoked by the US government, the school’s student newspaper, The Daily Bruin, reported. UCLA Chancellor Julio Frenk announced in a message to the campus community that six current students and six former students had their visas terminated.

“We recognize that these actions can bring feelings of tremendous uncertainty and anxiety to our community,” Frenk wrote. “We want our immigrant and international UCLA students, staff and faculty to know we support your ability to work, learn, teach and thrive here.”