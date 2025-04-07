Heading to Coachella? Check out these 5 stunning Airbnbs to stay near Indio

As Coachella 2025 approaches, excitement is building for one of the most anticipated music festivals in the world. Set to take place from April 11-13 and April 18-20, Coachella will once again bring together some of the biggest names in music, art, and culture. Camping on the festival grounds is a traditional choice, but many attendees would rather stay at neighbouring Airbnbs for a more opulent, private experience. (Unsplash)

This year, festival-goers can look forward to an eclectic lineup, vibrant art installations, and the signature desert vibes that make Coachella a must-attend event. Whether you're in it for the music, the fashion, or simply the experience, securing the perfect place to stay is essential for making the most of your Coachella adventure.

While camping at the festival grounds is a classic option, many attendees prefer to stay in nearby Airbnb properties for a more luxurious, private experience. From sleek, modern homes to cozy desert retreats, there’s an Airbnb for every type of traveler. Here are five stunning properties located just a short drive from the festival grounds in Indio, California, that will elevate your Coachella 2025 experience.

1. Desert Oasis with pool and pa

Just 15 minutes from the festival, this expansive desert oasis offers the perfect retreat after a day of dancing under the sun. With a private pool, hot tub, and sweeping mountain views, it’s the ultimate place to unwind. The property boasts a spacious patio, fire pit, and a fully equipped kitchen, making it ideal for pre-festival gatherings with friends. The interior features modern décor with a hint of desert charm, and the large windows allow you to take in the breathtaking surroundings.

Price: $500+ per night

Location: La Quinta, CA

Highlights: Pool, spa, mountain views, outdoor living space

2. Boho chic mid-century modern home

For those who appreciate design, this boho-chic mid-century modern home is a good option. Located just 20 minutes from Coachella, this home exudes a laid-back vibe while still offering plenty of luxury. The open-plan living space is filled with light, and the home features unique vintage touches that create an unforgettable atmosphere. Relax in the sun-drenched backyard, complete with a fire pit, pool, and cabanas, or enjoy a cozy night indoors with friends.

Price: $450+ per night

Location: Palm Springs, CA

Highlights: Mid-century design, pool, fire pit, prime location

3. Luxury desert villa with mountain views

If you're looking to splurge, this luxury desert villa is the epitome of Coachella accommodation. Situated just a short drive from the festival grounds, this five-bedroom villa is perfect for large groups. With over 3,000 square feet of space, the villa features a fully equipped gourmet kitchen, expansive living areas, and a private pool with spectacular views of the surrounding mountains. The property is designed with modern elegance, offering both privacy and easy access to the festival.

Price: $1,000+ per night

Location: Rancho Mirage, CA

Highlights: Private pool, luxury amenities, mountain views, spacious living

4. Charming Spanish-Style Home with Courtyard

For those who want a more intimate and unique stay, this Spanish-style home is a perfect choice. Just 10 minutes from Coachella, the property features beautiful archways, tile floors, and a quaint courtyard with a cozy seating area. The peaceful atmosphere makes it an excellent option for festival-goers who want a quiet retreat to rest and recharge. The home also boasts a private pool, perfect for cooling off after a hot desert day.

Price: $300+ per night

Location: Indio, CA

Highlights: Spanish architecture, private pool, quiet neighborhood

5. Desert retreat with pool and outdoor cinema

For a true desert experience, this Airbnb is a dream come true. Located just 15 minutes from Coachella, this retreat features a resort-style pool, a hot tub, and even an outdoor cinema area. The property is designed with a blend of rustic charm and modern luxury, providing a spacious and relaxing atmosphere. It’s perfect for entertaining, whether you're hosting pre-festival gatherings or relaxing after a long day at the festival.

Price: $600+ per night

Location: Thermal, CA

Highlights: Resort-style pool, outdoor cinema, modern amenities

Why Choose an Airbnb for Coachella?

While many festival-goers opt for hotels or camping, staying in an Airbnb near Coachella offers a unique and personalised experience. Airbnbs provide more space, privacy, and the opportunity to enjoy the desert lifestyle in a way that traditional accommodations cannot match. Whether you're traveling with a group or looking for a quiet space to relax, these stunning properties offer the perfect balance of luxury, comfort, and proximity to the festival.

Book early

As Coachella continues to attract large crowds each year, accommodations can fill up quickly. If you're planning to stay at one of these Airbnbs, it’s important to book as soon as possible to secure your spot. With these beautiful homes just a short drive from the festival grounds, you’ll have the perfect place to unwind and celebrate the ultimate Coachella experience.