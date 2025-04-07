CMF Phone 2 design teased with new texture ahead of launch: Know what’s coming

Nothing’s sub-brand CMF is all set to introduce its second-generation mid-range smartphone, the CMF Phone 2, in India. While we already had our speculations for launch, the company has also started to tease the smartphone by giving small glimpses of what is to be introduced. Earlier, CMF India shared an image of the smartphone’s camera module, increasing curiosity about any design or major camera upgrade. Now, it has shared a new tease revealing a new textured design for CMF Phone 2. The image also showcases a redesigned rear panel, which does not look like plastic like the predecessor. Therefore, know what CMF has planned for its new-generation smartphone model. CMF Phone 2 is launching soon in India. Know what’s coming ahead of the launch.(Nothing)

CMF Phone 2 design

The CMF Phone 2 is launching in the coming weeks and the company has already confirmed the upcoming launch. However, the official launch date is still awaited, generating curiosity over what the company could reveal this year. While we speculate a minor design upgrade, the new teasers by CMF are telling something else.

In CMF’s latest teaser for Phone 2 on X, it provided a small glimpse of the redesigned rear panel, which consisted of a plastic frame but a glossy matte-finish back. Now, why this may come as a major upgrade, well, last year, the CMF Phone 1 consisted of a polycarbonate body. Now, with CMF Phone 2, this might not be the case. The image showcases a more aluminium texture, but we can not be sure till the official launch.

Earlier, the CMF Phone 2 design render also showcased an additional camera sensor, hinting towards an upgrade from a dual camera to a triple camera setup. Therefore, we may not have few but some major design and hardware upgrades. Apart from design, here’s what the CMF Phone 2 specs may look like during launch.

CMF Phone 2 launch: What to expect

The CMF Phone 2 will likely feature a smaller 6.3-inch AMOLED display than last year’s 6.7-inch screen. It will likely be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. For photography, the CMF Phone 2 could come with an upgraded 50MP main camera along with an ultrawide camera. Now, to confirm more details about the smartphone, we will have to wait until the official reveal. We expect that CMF will announce the launch date in the upcoming days.

