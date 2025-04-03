Coachella 2025 lineup: Which headliner's vibe matches your zodiac sign? Find out

The wait is over! The Coachella 2025 lineup is here! Beyond the excitement of seeing these massive chart-busting artists, have you ever wondered which headliner's energy aligns with your zodiac sign? Let's find out! Coachella will take place this month(X/Coachella)

- If you're an Aries (March 21 - April 19), you crave high-octane energy. Travis Scott with his intense performances and hyped-up stage presence could be your perfect match, bringing the raw energy you thrive on.

- Taurus (April 20 - May 20) appreciates sensory pleasure and a touch of grandeur. Lady Gaga, known for her theatrical shows, powerful vocals, and ever-evolving artistry, can offer that rich and captivating experience you desire.

- Gemini (May 21 - June 20) thrives on variety and engaging performances. Post Malone, who blends genres and often delivers charismatic and unpredictable sets, would likely capture your multifaceted attention.

- Cancer (June 21 - July 22) is drawn to authenticity and powerful storytelling. While perhaps not overtly sentimental, the raw emotion and often personal themes in Post Malone's music could resonate with your deeper feelings.

- For the spotlight-loving Leo (July 23 - August 22), a commanding presence is key. Lady Gaga, with her undeniable charisma and ability to command the stage, is sure to deliver the dramatic flair you adore.

- Virgo (August 23 - September 22) appreciates skillful musicianship and enduring quality. Green Day , with its legacy of well-crafted punk anthems and energetic live shows, offers a performance grounded in musical prowess.

- Libra (September 23 - October 22) seeks harmony and a generally positive vibe. Post Malone's often laid-back and engaging stage presence, coupled with his catchy tunes, could create that enjoyable atmosphere you desire.

- The intense Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) is drawn to powerful and perhaps rebellious energy. Travis Scott's often dark and intense performance style might resonate with your passionate nature.

- Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21) loves energy and anthemic sounds. Green Day's high-energy punk rock and singalong hits would fuel your adventurous spirit.

- Practical Capricorn (December 22 - January 19) appreciates a strong legacy and consistent performance. Green Day, with its long and successful career and reputation for delivering solid live shows, would likely earn your respect.

- The innovative Aquarius (January 20 - February 18) seeks something unique and boundary-pushing. Lady Gaga, known for her constantly evolving image and willingness to experiment, could offer that distinctive artistic vision.

- Finally, dreamy Pisces (February 19 - March 20) connects with emotionally resonant and immersive experiences. The diverse soundscapes and often introspective moments in Post Malone's music might create that transportive feeling you seek.

So, who's your cosmic Coachella headliner?

The first week of Coachella kicks off on 11th April and concludes on 13th April while the second week begins on 18th April and concludes on 20th April.

The music festival will take place at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California – about a half-hour drive from Palm Springs.